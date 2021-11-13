FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer's historic season ends in quarterfinals

BYRON — Reed-Custer led for 23 minutes and 51 seconds of the 24 minutes in the second half of Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A quarterfinal at Byron.

Unfortunately for the Comets, the nine seconds of the half they trailed were the final seconds of the game, as the Tigers scored on their only completed pass of the game with nine seconds left to end Reed-Custer’s best season in program history by a 28-24 final.

“Byron is just a great team, and they made plays,” Comets head coach Gavin Johnston said. “We had mistakes, and they made mistakes, but they just battled. They are a great program, and that’s why they’re undefeated this season.”

Up 24-21 with just more than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, all Reed-Custer needed to do was to get one last stop on defense after Comets running back Elliot Cassem scored the go-ahead touchdown off an 18-yard rush.

The Comets appeared poised to do just that until Byron made two short, fourth-down conversion attempts to help them drive 51 yards down the field to the Comets’ 10-yard line with 13 seconds left in the contest.

With no timeouts left for the Tigers, their quarterback Braden Smith connected on his only completed pass attempt on the evening when he threw a strike to a wide-open Chandler Binkley for a 10-yard score on a first-and-goal play, giving the Tigers their first lead of the second half at the time it mattered most.

“We thought they were passing it, and so we played a safe pass defense,” Johnston said. “I knew it was going to be a back-out play, and it was something that we had practiced on here and there this week during practice, but they caught us on a good play, and it was a great call.”

The near-last-second score helped Byron (12-0) remain undefeated and advance to the semifinal round, where the Tigers will face Immaculate Conception. As for Reed-Custer, its season ends in the quarterfinals — a round the Comets never have reached — with a 10-2 overall record, a win total that also never before had been achieved at the school.

“Byron is a good football team, and they didn’t want to lose, and obviously our kids didn’t want to lose either,” Johnston said. “Sometimes, you just have to make plays, and that’s what we play the game for.”

Although the Comets still managed to eventually regain the lead with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after Cassem notched his only touchdown run to help put the Comets up three, their offensive series before seemed to turn out to be a huge difference maker.

On the final play of the third quarter, Reed-Custer had a fourth-and-inches on Byron’s 34-yard line before getting called for a false start. It put the Comets in a fourth-and-six situation that resulted in an incomplete pass intended for a wide open Connor Esparza, which gave the Tigers the pigskin back with a 17-14 deficit.

The Comets’ turnover on downs eventually led to a 61-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a 1-yard rush by Smith on a quarterback keeper that put the Tigers up four with just more than seven minutes left in the game.

“That was rough,” Johnston said. “It was a mental mistake, and in a big games like this, everything counts. That was just one of those mental mistakes that we shouldn’t have had.”

Another key component to the Comets’ heartbreaking loss late was the fact that its starting quarterback Jake McPherson suffered an ankle injury that had him sidelined for a series in the second quarter. Despite being able to eventually return on a somewhat hobbled leg, the Comets couldn’t use their one-two punch of McPherson and Cassem in the run game the way they planned entering Saturday’s game.

“McPherson going down early really hurt us,” Johnston said. “They were able to focus on Cassem a bit more and key on him, and then McPherson wasn’t really able to pull and do all the runs he normally does. I’m proud of McPherson to battle through his ankle injury.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McPherson completed 15-of-25 pass attempts for 211 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also added 23 rushing yards and a rushing score off six carries. Cassem led the team in rushing with 72 yards and a touchdown off a team-high 21 attempts. Brandon Moorman snatched five balls for a team-high 83 receiving yards, and Dylan Garrelts hauled in his only reception for a 10-yard touchdown. Josh Bohac led the defense with an interception and 1.5 tackles.