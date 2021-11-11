GIRLS SWIMMING: Bradley-Bourbonnais' Zirbel headed to IHSA Athletes with Disabilities State Finals

Savannah Zirbel has faint memories of the immediate aftermath of the tragic accident that left her without most of her left leg and part of her left arm when she was 2 years old. But for the most part, the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School freshman doesn’t know what it’s like to live a perceived normal life.

After a devastating lawnmower accident in 2009 changed her life forever, Zirbel grew up knowing she was different, as did some of the kids that grew up with the girl with a prosthetic leg.

Aside from finding success in softball, where she uses a prosthetic arm to bat, Zirbel couldn’t find many physical activities that could accommodate her limited leg mobility.

But when she first jumped into a competitive swimming pool, that changed.

“When I first started, I had no idea what I was doing,” Zirbel said. “I couldn’t pace myself, but the more I got told what I could do to keep up with everybody, the more I enjoyed it.

“I could be just like everyone else in this sport.”

Zirbel began swimming for the Kankakee YMCA’s Stingray program, where she quickly became friends with fellow swimmers Abby Glidewell and Isabella Kirkpatrick, the former of whom now swims with her at the high school level for the Boilermakers.

And despite just two years of swimming experience heading into her freshman year in the pool, Zirbel has already found herself on the big stage after she swept all four of her events at last week’s IHSA Lockport Sectional — the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard freestyle — to earn a spot at this weekend’s state final meet in the IHSA’s Athletes with Disabilities division.

For the freshman who hopes to someday swim in the Paralympics, winning all four events — and entering the state meet with the top qualifying times in all of them — was great, but secondary to what didn’t show up on her nearly perfect stat sheet.

“It was really nice. Most of the time I really enjoy talking with the other paraswimmers, because it’s so fun to cheer everyone else on, too, and helps you feel better about yourself,” Zirbel said. “Winning those [events] put a little power into wanting to be so much better, because I want to [achieve] some really high goals.”

Her coach at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Jena Dudek, has coached state qualifiers and qualified for the finals herself when she was a high schooler, but coaching a paraswimmer has been a new experience, one Zirbel has made unforgettable for her coach.

“She’s taught me a lot. When I look at her, anything is possible,” Dudek said. “With hard work, regardless of any obstacles you have, and perseverance, you can pursue any dreams you have. I look at her and it blows my mind.

“She doesn’t let her disability affect her anywhere; the pool, the weight room or school. She has a very positive outlook on everything,” she added. “I almost have to channel that and realize I can carry that on my own, too.”

Zirbel’s mom, Jennifer, swam in high school at Tinley Park and in college at Benedictine University and is one of her coaches with the Stingrays. While she loves seeing her daughter carry on the family tradition in the pool, she also realizes how perfect the sport exemplifies Savannah.

“She feels at home — it’s individual but it’s a team sport,” Jennifer said. “It shows her uniqueness — how well she works with others and how hard she works on the side.”

And as she’s grown up into not just a great swimmer, but also a softball player, cello player in the school orchestra, an artist and a writer — she and her best friend, Reese Freedlund, even wrote a book together — Savannah has gone from a young child whose classmates would look differently at and call names into a young woman whose classmates look to and call on for inspiration.

“I’ve been told by a lot of people that they look up to me, and it’s nice, it really is,” Savannah said. “But being looked up to has some kind of pressure ... just a little.”

Savannah puts pressure on herself, too. While she’s competing in a division with fellow paraswimmers for the state series, she spent the regular season swimming on the regular varsity team, where she held her own for the most part but has found room for improvement.

“Most of the time I feel like I can do so much better,” Savannah said. “There’s a lot of people better than me and I wanna be just as fast as them.

“When I compare myself to them it’s so frustrating because I keep getting told I can’t compare myself to them, [I’m] not the same as them.”

But no matter how well she does in the pool, Jennifer already knows how much of a success her daughter is.

“There’s no words to explain it, it hasn’t fazed her,” Jennifer said. “She’s never known other than [her disability]; she’s embraced it and shown everyone, if you’re gonna tell me I can’t, I’m gonna tell you that I can and then show you that I can.”

Savannah will take that attitude into the FMC Natatorium this weekend for the state finals. But regardless of the outcome, she knows she’ll have a great time continuing to meet people like her who have found solace in swimming.

“I would like to know more about [the other swimmers]; for a few [at sectionals], I didn’t even know their disabilities at first,” Savannah said. “There could be so many different things that make you disabled and I just want to get to know more about them, not just their disabilities, but as a person.”