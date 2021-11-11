FOOTBALL: Area heavyweights McNamara, Wilmington prepare for first-ever postseason meeting

No area coach has made as many playoff appearances as Bishop McNamara’s Rich Zinanni, whose Fightin’ Irish have made the quarterfinal round for the 17th time — and fourth in a row — in 38 postseason trips.

But Wilmington’s Jeff Reents and the Wildcats’ 25th straight appearance this fall are the next-best in area history. The two programs haven’t met on the gridiron in more than 50 years, since Zinanni was a McNamara student himself, but that will change Saturday afternoon, when the area’s two most successful postseason coaches will send their programs into battle against one another in Wilmington at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“They have great tradition. ... We know what happens before the game, with their pregame ritual and the motorcycles,” Zinanni said of the heralded entrance the Wildcats make through a wooded area south of the football field with a motorcycle escort. “We’re gonna enjoy that and want to see that, but then we’re gonna go play some football.”

On their home turf of Becker Field at Jeff Reents Stadium, the Wildcats have been virtually unbeatable. They’ve not lost a home game in three seasons, and 2015 was the last time they saw their playoff dreams end at home. For a group that has gone a combined 16-0 during the past two seasons, Reents knows his boys have been waiting for a matchup of this caliber for quite some time.

“To have the season we’re having right now, and to be in the quarterfinals, going against a very good Bishop Mac team, it’s been a great ride,” Reents said. “Going back to the spring, [when] we were 5-0, and now to be 11-0, the kids have been outstanding.”

The trips both longstanding state powers have taken to Saturday’s matchup have been much different. The ‘Cats just knocked off defending Class 2A state champions Newman Central Catholic 42-7 as part of a two-week playoff push that’s seen them outscore their opponents 97-7, but the Fightin’ Irish had to win four of their last five regular-season games just to qualify for the playoffs, and then had to overcome a 21-7 deficit in their second-round game against Erie-Prophetstown last week.

“We’ve been in these battles, and we’ve been here before, and that’s what’s helped us overcome that adversity ...” McNamara co-head coach Alan Rood said. “That’s what the young men on the Bishop McNamara football team have learned this year, is to continue to battle, and finish what they do, which is win football games.”

In that second-round game last weekend, the Irish largely fell behind to an offensive stretch of three fumbles in as many plays. Against a team as smart and well-coached as Wilmington, Zinanni knows his team can’t afford to fall in the same early hole again.

“There’s no question about it; we have to win the turnover and the penalty battles; I say that every game, and hopefully we can get it done,” Zinanni said. “[The Wildcats] are solid and don’t make mistakes, but we can be that way, too.”

The Wildcats certainly have been solid as of late, as they’ve seen a double-wing offense that’s primarily used to control the clock and grind down the opponent and turned it into a high-powered, well-oiled machine capable of striking from anywhere on the field.

Colin James and Jacob Friddle, who both are in the top 10 in the area in both rushing yards and touchdowns, have been the primary benefactors of a great offensive line, as well as the third head in the backfield, fullback Karsen Hansen.

“I preach all the time, especially in our scheme, if you want to run the ball and have success, you [have to] block for the other guys,” Wilmington offensive coordinator Barry Southall said. “I’m big on putting effort forward to put yourselves in situations to win, and they feed off each other; and when they have a big run, the first thing they do is thank their linemen.”

Those linemen have been coached by fellow assistant Rob Murphy for the entirety of Reents’ 28-year tenure. Reents, Southall, Murphy and Bobby Bolser have spent the past 28 seasons on the Wilmington sideline together, but this fall will be the last time they do, as Murphy is retiring after the season from his longtime positions as head wrestling coach, assistant football coach and physical education and driver’s education teacher.

“It’s been a special year; Murph is a special, huge part of why we’ve had success in football and, obviously, in wrestling,” Reents said. “He’s had a great career and is a difference-maker at the high school in many ways, not just coaching.

“No doubt, it’s going to be a little different next fall, when Murph isn’t here.”

On the McNamara sideline, Zinanni also will be retiring, putting the bow on a 47-year career that’s seen five state championships. He knows once he retires, Reents will become the area coach most associated with playoff success but jokingly noted his longtime friend has about 20 years of catching up to do as well.

“Jeff’s going to have to stay there a few more years to catch up to me,” Zinanni said with a laugh. “But they’ve got it going; from the youth levels all the way on up, they all know he’s the right guy, and they’re lucky to have him.”

The two living legends have been friends for decades, and the two programs frequently meet during the summer for 7-on-7 scrimmages. But neither ever could have imagined meeting in an actual game, particularly in one with so much riding on it.

“It’s an honor to be on the field with him,” Reents said of Zinanni. “He’s a great person who’s been not just a great football coach but a great person for Bishop Mac.

“There’s no doubt that to meet in the atmosphere like we’re going to be in Saturday is as good as you can ask for.”