2-Minute Drill: First time for everything

During the course of the football season, I’ve made sure to keep in touch with my former colleague and boss, Brock Netter, as he loves to stay in the know of our local prep sports scene.

As I’ve given him his bi-monthly-or-so updates, he’s been hit with several tidbits of gridiron news that left him speechless. He’s marveled at the well-documented returns to relevance for Reed-Custer and Iroquois West. Not many people have cheered Kankakee onto its winningest season ever as much as Brock has from Ohio.

But when I gave him the latest scoop Sunday night, he truly couldn’t believe it. And who could blame him? After all, two of the three occurrences going down in our prep football scene never have happened before, and the third isn’t much less rare.

In the Class 2A quarterfinals, Wilmington and Bishop McNamara will meet for the first time ever in the postseason, bringing a matchup of two legendary coaches and programs to the forefront of small-school football in Illinois this weekend.

Moving up a class, Reed-Custer will be doing something its never done before when it takes the field for a quarterfinal clash at Byron. And who could forget those Kankakee Kays, one of just two unbeaten teams left in the Class 5A field, along with a Mahomet-Seymour team they could face in the semifinals.

A pair of seasons south of town came to an end during the weekend, as Iroquois West saw its best run in more than a decade end after falling in an early rut it couldn’t recover from on the road. Milford-Cissna Park gave defending state champions Polo a run for their money, which included a 32-32 halftime score, but couldn’t quite close the upset.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here is a look at the area’s results from the second round of the playoffs:

• (1)Kankakee 49, (9)Morgan Park 12

• (4)Reed-Custer 55, (5)Clark 6

• (1)Wilmington 42, (9)Newman Central Catholic 7

• (13)Bishop McNamara 42, (5)Erie-Prophetstown 27

• (1)Abingdon-Avon 55, (8)Iroquois West 30

• (1)Polo 62, (8)Milford-Cissna Park 52

<strong>Clash of the Titans</strong>

Bishop McNamara has appeared in 38 IHSA football playoffs, racking up five state championships and an additional four second-place finishes. Wilmington has made 28 appearances, with a title and second-place finish apiece, pitting two of the area’s most successful programs of all time against each other for the first time ever in the postseason this weekend.

The two teams almost met in the quarterfinal round of the 3A playoffs in 2015 before Byron upset the Wildcats to spoil that meeting, but the stars — and playoff classes — finally aligned for the two programs to meet.

Our area never has seen two coaches with as many career wins (371 for Zinanni, 247 for Reents) meet in a playoff game, and there’s no telling just how memorable of a game this one will be.

Their offensive aesthetics are a bit different, as McNamara utilizes the I-Formation and shotgun as opposed to the double-wing and power I-Formation (something the Irish employ as well), but both teams are going to want to establish things with their highly regarded rushing attacks that bolster several capable playmakers, and that should make for a game that figures to be as fun to watch as it is to talk about.

<strong>The Kays can play</strong>

It took Kankakee a slight moment to get going at Gately Stadium against Morgan Park last week, but once the Kays got revved up, they showed once again they’re worthy of their top draw in the southern bracket in Class 5A.

Their reward for another impressive performance is a home tilt with a Marion squad that’s flown slightly under the radar down south. The Panthers pounced past a Mascoutah team that had hopes of a deep run of its own and now are hoping to do more dream dashing this weekend.

But the Kays have proven tough to compete with, let alone beat, this season. They only have had one game decided by single digits and are outscoring their opponents at a more than 4-1 clip (417-96), and they just might be playing their best football at the right time.

<strong>Comet sighting</strong>

Even rarer than a sighting of Halley’s Comet is seeing what the Reed-Custer Comets have done on the football field this fall. Their 10 wins are a new school record, as they’ve piled up a 10-1 record on their way to their first-ever quarterfinal this weekend.

They’re meeting a Class 3A perennial power in the Tigers, an unbeaten squad that roared past Lisle last weekend. With one of the area’s most balanced offenses and nastiest defenses alike, the Comets have full belief they can hand Byron its first loss of the season and throw their hat in the semifinal ring.