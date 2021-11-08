VOLLEYBALL: Seven local student-athletes earn All-VVC honors

Daily Journal staff report

The prep volleyball season came to an end locally last week, but the volleyball awards season just got started Monday, when seven local players were named to the All-Vermilion Valley Conference team.

Milford, fresh off of winning its second straight sectional title last week, saw three players named to the team: seniors Caley Mowrey and Emmaleah Marshino and sophomore Hunter Mowrey.

Watseka, who earned a regional title this fall, also saw seniors Raegann Kochell and Sydney McTaggart earn all-conference nods. Cissna Park also earned a pair of all-conference nods in senior Emma Morrical and junior Mikayla Knake.

At the special-mention level, Cissna Park’s Ava Seggebruch, Milford’s Anna McEwen and Watseka’s Claire Curry and Kourtney Kincade were honored.

Four local VVC schools were represented in the honorable mention department. Cissna Park’s Morgan Sinn, Iroquois West’s Maggie Thorne, Milford’s Jahni Lavicka and Watseka’s Elena Newell were selected as honorable mentions.