FOOTBALL: Area talent litters All-VVFC team

The All-Vermilion Valley Football Conference team was announced Tuesday afternoon, with several area names on the prestigious list.

Iroquois West’s Clayton and Cannon Leonard earned all-conference nods on both sides of the ball. Clayton, a senior offensive lineman headed to the University of Illinois, earned all-conference accolades as a defensive tackle. His brother, Cannon, a junior, was honored as an offensive lineman and defensive end.

The Leonard brothers weren’t the only local players who were all-conference players on both sides of the ball. Central’s Dallas Rodriguez earned spots on the offensive line and also as a linebacker on the all-conference team.

Iroquois West running back Trystyn Schact was named to the team after running for 1,855 yards this season. Fellow Raiders John Ahlden (linebacker) and Damian Melgoza (kicker) also earned all-conference honors.

Momence won the VVC North and saw defensive end Sam Petersen and defensive tackle Ethan Mills make the All-VVC team. Central’s Carson Turner made the team as a defensive back, and teammate Mathew Lurhsen earned a spot as the all-conference punter.

Kud’de Bertram, Dawson Petkunas and Luis Barrera, all of Momence, earned special mentions, and teammate Alex Moran was an honorable mention. Dwight’s Orren Webster was named a special mention, and fellow Trojan Dillon Sarff was an honorable mention. Central’s Luke Shoven and Iroquois West’s Gabe Alvarez were honorable mentions.