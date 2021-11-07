ROUNDUP: Wilmington takes out defending state champs Newman Central Catholic; Iroquois West, Milford-Cissna Park see postseason runs end

High school FOOTBALL

Class 2A Playoffs

(1)Wilmington 42, (9)Newman Central Catholic 7

After building a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Wildcats took total control with a 35-point outburst in the second quarter to take a 42-0 halftime lead on the road against the defending Class 2A state champions, ensuring a new champion this November.

“We knew we were going against a great program in [Newman Central Catholic], and we came out on all cylinders and were able to get a lead early,” Wildcats coach Jeff Reents said. “Defensively, we forced a lot of three-and-outs and held field position well.

“I was real happy with how kids handled the situation, especially on the road, to come out on top.”

After scoring the first touchdown of the day from 4 yards out, Wilmington’s Colin James found the endzone three times in the second quarter, scoring on runs of 42, 27 and 53 yards, all in the last four minutes of the second quarter.

They came after Jacob Friddle (47 yards) and Ryder Meents (67 yards) each busted free for lengthy touchdown runs earlier in the quarter.

As a team, the ‘Cats ran for 481 yards on 40 carries. James had 208 of those yards on just eight attempts to pace the team. Friddle added 134 yards on nine carries, and Meents had 75 yards on three attempts.

“I just think our [offensive] line is doing a great job playing right now and our running backs do a great job of not trying to do too much,” Reents said. “I think we have a great feel right now, and our offensive coordinator, Barry Southall, has done a tremendous job, along with [assistant coaches] Chad Farrell and Rob Murphy, and I just think we do have some linemen [who] are really good, not only with their size, but with their speed, too.

“All the pieces are fitting together, and the kids are playing well.”

The Wildcats will return home to host Bishop McNamara at 5 p.m. Saturday in a matchup of longtime powerful local programs — and coaches — that never have met in the postseason.

“To be going against Coach Z and Bishop Mac is a great challenge for us; the best program in the area for years was Bishop Mac,” Reents said. “It’s going to be a great game and great atmosphere.”

Class 1A Playoffs

(1)Abingdon-Avon 55, (8)Iroquois West 30

The Raiders fell behind big early and weren’t able to cover the ground they lost, ending their season with an 8-3 record.

Trystyn Schahct led Iroquois West with a team-high 76 rushing yards and a score on 17 carries. Auston Miller secured a rushing score and 20 yards on five carries. Aiden Tilstra tallied a 68-yard touchdown reception from Izayah Hargett to go along with a sack.

I8FA Quarterfinals

(1)Polo 62, (8)Milford-Cissna Park 52

In a rematch of the last I8FA State title game, the Bearcats fell by 10 points in a high-paced affair that saw 16 total touchdowns.

Milford-Cissna Park was led by Angel Salinas, who totaled a team-high 257 rushing yards off 17 attempts and added three catches for 34 yards to notch a combined four touchdowns. Sawyer Laffoon completed 6-of-14 pass attempts for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Laffoon also added eight carries for 113 rushing yards and two scores. Wideout Chase Clutteur added a touchdown reception for 5 yards.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Spoon River 81, KCC 78

The Lady Cavaliers got off to a slow start in their season opener before falling to the Snappers by three points. Destiny Goodwin led KCC with a team-high 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Jaida Sherwood notched a 20-piece as well to go along with four rebounds. Emma Robles added 14 points and three boards, and Bri Primus chipped in six points and six rebounds.