FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer advances to first-ever quarterfinal after big win over Clark

BRAIDWOOD — Reed-Custer set a new program record for wins in a season and became the first team in school history to reach the quarterfinals when the Comets defeated Chicago Clark 55-6 in the second round of the IHSA 3A playoffs at home Saturday.

The Comets (10-1) raced out to a 41-6 lead at halftime while piling up 319 yards in the first half before cruising to a running-clock win against the Eagles (9-2).

“This feels really great. Our team has put in a lot of hard work for years now and it’s nice to see it all pay off on the field,” junior quarterback Jake McPherson said. “We’ve been motivated all year to get to where we currently are.

“We just have to keep pushing, keep working and stay focused.”

Elliot Cassem caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from McPherson on the Comets’ first offensive play from scrimmage, giving Reed-Custer control minutes into the game.

The Comets added another touchdown with 2:18 left in the first quarter when Jace Christian rumbled for a 13-yard touchdown to put his team up 12-0.

After Clark scored late in the first quarter, the Comets blitzed the Eagles, outscoring them 29-0 in the second quarter to take command by halftime.

Christian broke free for a 63-yard touchdown on a pass from McPherson for his second touchdown of the half. Cassem added two more first-half touchdowns as Reed-Custer continued eating up yards on the ground.

Brandon Moorman caught a 12-yard touchdown late in the half as the Comets racked up a 41-6 halftime lead.

“The key for us is just playing until the whistle is blown,” Moorman said. “It’s the playoffs, and we know we can’t look past anybody. We came in fired up and got the job done.”

Eddie Gad caught a 7-yard touchdown from McPherson early in the second half, and Peyton Bradley scored Reed-Custer’s final touchdown.

“I thought our kids controlled the line of scrimmage both ways tonight,” Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston said. “Being able to stop the run was a big key. Clark has big-play potential. They broke one early on us, but then I thought we played our gaps well after that.”

Johnston said the community support has been one of the most memorable parts of the team’s run, one that has now seen them set a new program standard with its quarterfinal berth.

“Our town has been waiting for this for a long time. I grew up and played at Reed-Custer, I’ve been back coaching here for 11 years now as an assistant and head coach, so I know the community has been thriving for this and wanting it so bad,” Johnston said. “It’s great to see all the banners and signs in town.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Reed-Custer piled up 405 yards of total offense. McPherson finished 8-for-9 passing for 161 yards with four touchdown passes and rushed for 70 yards to lead the Comets. Cassem finished with 112 rushing yards on 19 carries, with three total touchdowns. Bradley ran for 33 yards and a touchdown. Christian led the receivers with 63 rushing yards and had a rushing and receiving touchdown and led the defense with nine tackles. Moorman had 33 receiving yards, and Gad had 31, with each scoring a touchdown. Kody Marschner added a pair of sacks for the Comets.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Comets will play at top-seeded Byron at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Class 3A quarterfinals.