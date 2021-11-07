FOOTBALL: McNamara recovers from early turnover woes, evades Erie-Prophetstown

KANKAKEE — In 47 years of coaching, how often has Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni seen what he saw when his Fightin’ Irish defeated Erie-Prophetstown in Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game?

“Never,” Zinanni said.

The Irish (7-4) turned the ball over with fumbles on three consecutive offensive plays, and as halftime neared, the Panthers (8-3) held a 21-7 lead and were seriously threatening to pour on another score before the intermission.

But a Brogan Bilyard strip sack of Panthers quarterback Kolby Franks was recovered for a 64-yard touchdown, a game-changing play that was followed by a game-tying Brady Bertrand touchdown pass to Colton Provost less than 30 seconds later in an insane sequence before the half.

The Irish took a 28-21 lead in the third quarter and never trailed the rest of the game, despite several Panthers threats, securing a spot in the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 42-27 victory.

“We started off slow, but I hit [Franks] pretty hard and saw the ball and was just yelling, ‘Jaydon, Jaydon, Jaydon,’” Bilyard said of the play that kept the Irish’s season alive. “I feel like we flipped things around at that point and felt like we could win this football game.”

The Knights scored a pair of early touchdowns on fourth-down conversions, with a Kolby Franks 8-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Froeliger opening the game. The Irish responded with a 10-yard touchdown from Wright and quickly forced a Panthers three-and-out, but that’s when their case of the fumbles hit.

On a first down from the Irish 42-yard line, Tony Phillips broke free from initial contact for plus yardage before a second defender stripped the ball free, with Mason Misfeldt falling on it for the Panthers, who got a huge conversion from Franks on a fourth-and-three on the next drive, taking it 40 yards to put the Panthers ahead 14-7 just before the midway point of the second quarter.

On the ensuing Irish drive, Phillips never got a clean grasp on the first down handoff, with Misfeldt again falling on the vacant football.

Five plays later, Franks’ second rushing score, an 11-yard scamper, silenced the Irish faithful and made it a 21-7 E-P lead with 2:09 to play in the half.

The Irish took over with great field position — their own 44-yard line — but Wright had the ball dislodged from him on a second-effort attempt, with Nick Ballard giving the Panthers’ defense their third fumble recovery in as many plays.

A 39-yard bomb from Franks to Corey Barnes set the Panthers up in prime position to punch in another with just more than a minute left, but that’s when Bilyard’s hit — and Wright’s subsequent scoop-and-score — changed the course of the contest with 26 seconds left in the half.

“When we started having the fumble issues it was just that we got a little too nervous, and adversity tried to overcome us, but then we overcame it,” Wright said. “I kept telling Tony, ‘Don’t worry about it; it’s a minor setback,’ and when Cam came out and got that [strip sack], I just ran.”

The Panthers took over near midfield and quickly faced 4th and 3 after an Irish timeout with 11 seconds left in the half. After a faulty snap that saw Erie-Prophetstown’s punter field it while on a knee, he was marked down at the spot — the Panthers’ 31-yard line — with eight seconds left.

On the first Irish play, Brady Bertrand found Colton Provost in the endzone for a 31-yard score, giving the Irish two touchdowns in a span of 26 seconds and just one offensive play.

That momentum carried into the second half, where the two teams traded quick punts to open things up. The Panthers’ punt was returned 58 yards by Jaxson Roberts for a touchdown, but it was called back because of an Irish hold, setting them up at the Panthers’ 24-yard line.

One play later, Phillips found paydirt to give the Irish the lead for the remainder of the game.

“We kept our heads up,” Phillips said. “It was a tough first half with a lot of turnovers, but we played better in the second half, won and are on to the next round.”

The Panthers found a quick answer for Phillips’ touchdown when Franks’ third rushing score, a 14-yard run, came with three minutes left in the third quarter and was followed by a missed extra point.

Zinanni, who called the Jesse Abbott-led Panthers “as good of a coached team” as the Irish had seen all season, said Franks’ ability to read the defense on option plays was something that gave their defense fits all afternoon.

“It’s hit-and-miss with their misdirection and how well [Franks] reads the option,” Zinanni said. “They opened some big holes for him to keep it, and we had to stop it, and in the second half, we did.”

That was the last time the Panthers found the endzone Saturday, but Phillips was just getting started. The sophomore star hit paydirt twice more in the fourth quarter, on runs of 68 and 20 yards, behind powerbacks Wright and Mel Hay, to put the game on ice.

Bilyard and Parnell ended the Panthers’ drives after Phillips’ 68-yarder with a sack on fourth down, and a Roberts interception in the endzone on the ensuing drive allowed the Irish to take over and run out the clock.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Phillips totaled 215 yards and three scores on 18 carries for McNamara. Wright ran for 31 yards and his rushing score, and Bertrand went 2 for 6 for 32 yards and the touchdown, with both completions going to Provost.

Bilyard had 1 1/2 sacks and an additional tackle in the backfield to go along with the fumble Wright returned for 6. Mason Scivally had a sack and two more tackles for loss. Roberts had an interception, a tackle for a loss and a team-high 11 total tackles.

Franks ran for 142 yards on three touchdowns and was 10-for-14 passing for 149 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish will head to Wilmington at 5 p.m. Saturday in a Class 2A quarterfinal meeting between two hall-of-fame coaches in Zinanni and Wilmington’s Jeff Reents.

“That’s a good friend, and he’s as good a coach as there is,” Zinanni said of Reents. “Those Wilmington kids are tough kids, but our kids are pretty tough, too.

“It should be a great game, and I’m looking forward to it.”