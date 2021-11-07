FOOTBALL: Kankakee swaggers past Morgan Park, into Class 5A quarters for first time since 2008

CHICAGO — There’s a certain degree of swagger a team has coming into its playoff game undefeated and as the top seed in the bracket. The key is, especially when going on the road, to back it up with authority.

The Kankakee Kays football team did just that on the South Side of Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

The Kays jumped out to an early lead and blew the game wide open in the third quarter to roll to a 49-12 win in their second-round IHSA Class 5A playoff game against Morgan Park at Gately Stadium in Chicago.

Kankakee (11-0) advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs for the first time since 2008 after dominating in all facets of the game Saturday, outgaining the Mustangs 347-212 and more than doubling up their first-down total (22-9).

The only reason the yardage difference wasn’t more stark was because the Kays worked with a short field for a majority of the game, thanks to three fumble recoveries by a stout Kays defense.

All that being said, it wasn’t a perfect game by the Kays, as they let up a little in the second quarter, and it looked as though Morgan Park was going to make a game of it, especially considering its obvious big play ability.

“We did let our foot off the gas a little bit in the second quarter,” Kankakee head coach Derek Hart said. “They never were really that close to stopping us on offense, but they were able to get some momentum there for a little bit.”

Hart and his staff had some words for the team at halftime.

“We’ve got some big personalities on this coaching staff,” Hart said with a laugh. “Guys like Coach [Sam] Jordan, he’s a really intense guy.”

Whatever was said worked as the Kays came out of the locker room and took back all the momentum they lost, forcing two turnovers and putting up 28 points in less than nine minutes of game time, including one defensive score.

Quarterback Tomele Staples acknowledged that’s one of the big dangers with this Kays team.

“We really feed off each other, and once this team gets rolling, it’s really hard to stop,” Staples said.

He managed an incredibly efficient Kays offense that put up six touchdowns in essentially three quarters, going 10-for-12 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns but also keeping the Mustang defense off balance, rushing seven times for 37 yards and, most importantly, generating four first downs on those rushes.

“I’m not necessarily looking to run when I drop back to pass, but as the season has gone on, I have been running more,” Staples said. “The coaches told me to trust my legs, and I’ve been trying to do that.

“I know when I tuck the ball, the [defensive linemen] can’t catch me.”

Along with Staples, the Kays rushing attack was paced by Nate Hill, who carried 22 times for 94 yards and three touchdowns, and Demere Turner added seven carries for 56 yards and another touchdown.

That effort on the ground, combined with Staples in the air and the confident Dark Side defense, all led to the rout, but Coach Hart still is staying pretty grounded after the effort.

“It was a very good performance by the offense today; they really got on a roll, but we have some things to clean up still,” Hart said.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will have a week to clean up those little things before they return home to host Marion at 3 p.m. Saturday for a trip to the state semifinals, something the program last achieved during that 2008 season.