CROSS COUNTRY: Rogers' second-place finish leads area; eight local runners set new personal records

PEORIA — Herscher senior Drew Rogers came up a spot short of winning Saturday’s IHSA Class 1A State Finals at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

But other than perhaps his own Tigers teammates, Rogers couldn’t have imagined taking the second spot to anyone better, as he watched his longtime competitor, close friend and future teammate at the University of Missouri, Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James, take the crown with a time of 14 minutes, 16 seconds — 13 seconds ahead of Rogers.

Rogers, who ended his prep cross country career recovering from a bit of a nagging foot injury, was thrilled to go out at the top with his future teammate.

“I’m just super happy that me and my best buddy, Ryder James, finished one-two, regardless of whatever order it was going to be,” Rogers said. “So, I’m happy about it, but I would have liked my postseason to have gone a bit better. I’ve kind of had a foot problem over the last two-and-a-half weeks.”

Despite taking things easy, Rogers, along with three of his teammates, all set new personal best times. Rogers broke his own school record he set in 2019 (14:30) by a mere second, and Brayden Shepard (146th, 16:52) cut his best time down by 32 seconds. Junior teammate Blaine Dodds (177th, 17:09) also set a new career-best by 10 seconds, as did Connor Overacker (233rd, 18:02), who did his best by an incredible 43 seconds.

“Here at Detweiller Park, they say the race is decided at the mile-and-a-half mark, and that wasn’t the case for our guys today,” Tigers coach Rob Grosso said. “I thought they made a lot of difference in that last second half of the race, which doesn’t happen often here. So, that’s what I’m most proud of.”

Those new personal bests, along with performances from Ben Morgan (116th place;16:37), Thomas Morgan (214th, 17:42) and Matthew Benoit (232nd, 18:01) helped the Tigers take 23rd overall.

Grosso said the team’s goal was to continue improving on its state-ending race for the fifth straight year, with gradual peaks in the state finals in 2017, 2018 and 2019 precluding a ninth-place finish at the Shazam Cross Country Championships that replaced the IHSA State Finals because of COVID-19 last season. But with so many new personal bests set, not reaching that team goal didn’t feel quite as bad.

“The goal was to try to get the best-team finish for the fifth straight year in a row,” Grosso said. “We had a couple of guys banged up, which brought us down a little bit, but I’m still super proud of everyone.”

That trend of the Tigers setting so many new personal bests was a common area theme, as the other four local individual runners — Aarayln Martinez, of Beecher; Samanthan Hartke, of Iroquois West; Bryson Grant, of Iroquois West; and Jeremiah Lanum, of Bradley-Bourbonanis — also set new personal-best marks.

<strong>Raiders duo sets new school records</strong>

Iroquois West also competed in the IHSA Class 1A state series, with one runner in each of the boys and girls races.

Junior runner Samantha Hartke wound up breaking her own school record set in 2020 (19:48) by securing 112th place with a time of 19 minutes and 44 seconds in the girls race, the first of the morning.

“I thought I ran a lot better than I have been all season,” Hartke said. “This is the first time I got under 20 minutes, and so it feels really good.”

In the boys race, junior Bryson Grant solidified a top-20 individual finish with a time of 15 minutes and 27 seconds, which was good enough to secure 18th individually. Grant’s finish also helped him break his own school record by eight seconds.

“I thought it was pretty fun, but I wanted to get a top-10 finish,” Grant said. “I’m still happy with being able to take a top-20 finish though.”

Both Raider runners noted they believed their first trip down to state only will benefit them next season, when they both will be seniors.

<strong>Beecher’s Martinez drops her time by 17 seconds</strong>

Although Bobcats sophomore runner Martinez came into her first trip to state nervous, she took a 97th finish in the IHSA Class 1A girls race with a time of 19 minutes and 35 seconds, a new personal best by 17 seconds.

“I’m really excited to set a personal-best time, and so I’m really proud of that,” Martinez said. “I came here nervous, and I started off the race fast, but it gave me an advantage by putting myself in a good spot.”

Martinez believes her first experience competing in the state finals only will further motivate her to break her new best-time and get a better placement at state during her junior and senior seasons.

<strong>BBCHS’ Lanum breaks 16-minute mark for 1st time</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ sophomore Jeremiah Lanum’s strategy for the IHSA Class 3A State Finals was to not get caught at the turns, and being that he executed his game plan to perfection, the sophomore broke his previous personal-best time of 16:01 in 2020 by 10 seconds, which was good enough to place him 150th out of 233 runners.

“Honestly, I think I ran a pretty good race, and my goal was to just break 16 minutes,” Lanum said. “I was able to get a new personal-best by like 10 seconds, and so I think it was a great experience.”