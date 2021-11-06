WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY: Hamilton ready for NJCAA Cross Country Championships

For the first time in her lengthy cross country career that began in fifth grade, Danville Area Community College freshman and former 2021 Bishop McNamara graduate Madison Hamilton will be taking another huge leap in her athletic career — running on one of the biggest stages in college cross country.

She, along with five of her teammates between the men’s and women’s divisions, have all qualified as individuals to run in this year’s newly added NJCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships in Richmond, Va., on Nov. 13.

“I am super excited, and I think all the girls and the guys on the team have worked really hard, especially over the summer,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton qualified for the high-honor 5K cross country event by securing a time of 21:58 in the Region 24 Championships this past October.

“It takes a lot of work and mental mentality to qualify for the NJCAA Cross Country Championships,” she said. “So that’s why I like it.”

Hamilton, among many other student-athletes, will run in the NJCAA Division II women’s race at 12:15 p.m. at Pole Green Park, a multi-use facility located in Hanover County, Va.

“I feel like it will be a lot bigger than what I’m used to just because of COVID-19 everything has been a lot smaller and, so, I feel like this will be one of the bigger meets I’ll run in,” Hamilton said. “So I’m really excited about that aspect and the fact it will be tougher competition.”

The NJCAA Division I/II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship features 70+ teams and over 560+ participants (coaches and student-athletes) from NJCAA member colleges.

“It’s pretty exciting to see her come full circle from coaching her in fifth grade to now seeing her run in college,” Madison’s father, Aaron Hamilton, said. “... I’m definitely really proud of her, and I’m excited for her to get the opportunity to run on a big stage.”