VOLLEYBALL: Milford's season ends with super-sectional loss to Aquin

DES PLAINES — Less than 48 hours prior to Friday night’s IHSA Class 1A Willows Academy Super-Sectional between Milford and Aquin, members of the Bearcats were met with tears of joy as they, along with the entire Milford community, rejoiced with the school’s second-straight sectional title.

But the Bearcats learned how fast life can change as those jubilant weeps became sorrowful sobs when their season was ended with a 2-0 (25-12, 25-14) loss to Aquin Friday night.

“I’ll never play volleyball ever again,” Bearcats senior Caley Mowrey, who played an instrumental role in both this year’s and 2019-20’s sectional title team, said. “It’s really sad, but I’ll get over it.”

As soon as the opening few points, the Bearcats found themselves on the wrong end of several long volleys. Whenever Milford thought one of its several skilled hitters had finally put one past the Bulldogs’ wide-ranging defense, a diving dig would keep play alive, with several outcomes often decided by the powerful right arm of Bulldogs junior Lucy Arndt.

“It’s frustrating, but the thrill of the game, it’s all about making those volleys,” Milford senior Emmaleah Marshino said. “If you get a good dig, a good set or a good kill and they just spike it back in your face, you’re just kind of like, well, that was a good play by them, but we’re gonna still keep ourselves up about it.”

The Bearcats did just that, but every time it seemed like they made a play that was going to start changing the match’s momentum, the Bulldogs were there to slam the door.

Milford coach Michelle Wessels noted that while the Bearcats struggled early on handling everything Aquin was throwing at them, even as they started to settle in, they just couldn’t climb back in contention.

“We didn’t pass well early and came around on that, but it’s hard to come back when you’re always playing defense,” Wessels said. “But we fought to the end and that’s all you can ask for.”

The Bearcats’ season ended with a 27-9 record and their second-straight super-sectional appearance. (Editor’s note: there was no IHSA postseason last year for girls volleyball due to COVID-19 and the Bearcats were sectional champions in 2019-20).

It was the end of the run for four seniors — Mowrey, Marshino, Lauren Huff and Tiffany Schroeder — the former two ending four-year varsity careers that saw the Bearcats go 89-39-1 with two sectional titles.

“They’re the heart of our program,” Wessels said of Mowrey and Marshino. “They were starting on varsity on the super-sectional team two years ago, so they were here when we started getting the program turned around, and they’re gonna be missed for sure.”

For Mowrey, seeing several of her younger teammates, including several vital sophomores on this year’s run, blossom as the season went on was a reward in itself.

“I was so impressed,” Mowrey said. “We played with them in junior high and knew we could be good again when we got to high school, and they impressed me every day.”

Marshino said that with the seniors being so small in numbers, they had a much more big sister feel to their younger teammates than in most locker rooms, something she’ll always cherish.

“I’m so glad we got to do it with this team,” Marshino said. “I know the younger girls are always gonna remember [the season] and look up to us, like ‘wow, that was awesome.’

“I know I’m definitely gonna miss these girls, and I’m gonna remember these moments for the rest of my life.”