VOLLEYBALL: Milford avenges regular season loss to Watseka to win second-straight sectional

WATSEKA — To say a lot has happened since the last IHSA postseason for girls volleyball would be an understatement, as this year’s return of postseason play came after there were no playoffs during COVID-19 last school year.

But Milford showed Wednesday night some things never change, as the Bearcats earned their second straight sectional crown after defeating Watseka 2-0 in Wednesday’s IHSA Class 1A Watseka Sectional championship.

“We’ve been through a lot,” Milford senior Caley Mowrey said of the past two years. “But we knew what we could do, so we practiced hard for it and got it done.”

The Bearcats’ victory Wednesday came against a Watseka team that handed them a loss on the final night of the regular season less than two weeks ago. When the Warriors rallied back from a 20-14 second-set deficit to tie things at 23, 24 and 25, Bearcats coach Michelle Wessels knew a third set could be difficult to pull off, particularly with the Warriors riding the wave of their fully-charged home crowd.

“They fought hard and gave us a run, for sure,” Wessels said. “I didn’t want it to go to three sets because I would have been worried in that third.”

The Bearcats avoided a third set by regaining just enough momentum at the last hour, putting the final two points on the board to sweep the match after a 25-15 win in the first set.

“I never know when that last point could be,” Mowrey said. “But we work hard for every point and knew we could get it done.”

The Warriors traded points with Milford to start the night, as the 5-3 lead Milford had in the first set was the first time either team led by multiple points. But as the set wore on, Warriors coach Krista Pufahl noted Mowrey’s serving skills flustered the Warriors, burying them in a hole they couldn’t recover from as they dropped the first set.

“Caley went back and served, and we had a hard time passing it up and putting us away,” Pufahl said. “That threw us off offensively and allowed them to break away, and against a good team, it’s hard to come back down six.

“But we did in the second game with our lives on the line.”

In that game, Warriors libero Sydney McTaggart and defensive specialist Claire Curry kept the hosts in contention with several sprawling digs, and Raegann Kochell and Kourtney Kincade came up with key kills to rally the team back.

“All of us are winners, as long as we went out there and played the best we could ...” McTaggart said. “It was just a mental game, sticking to what we know how to do, sticking to the game plan and not giving up.”

Anna McEwen’s and Mowrey’s presences on the outside have been an attacking combination feared by plenty of schools throughout the Vermilion Valley Conference this season. But it was Milford’s all-around play, including savvy defense from Emmaleah Marshino and Hunter Mowrey, as well as strong passing and consistent serving that allowed Milford to make its way into another super-sectional.

“We’re very balanced, and that’s the lesson,” Wessels said. “It’s nice to have a big hitter, but it’s great to have different weapons.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McEwen’s nine kills led the Bearcats, and she added seven digs. Caley Mowrey added five kills of her own to go along with two blocks and aces apiece. Marshino had a team-high 15 digs to go along with three kills. Hunter Mowrey had 12 digs and four kills.

Kochel and Kincade had seven kills apiece for Watseka, with Kincade and Becca Benoit each adding a block. McTaggart racked up 22 digs, and Curry added 13.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bearcats (27-8) will take on Aquin at 6 p.m. Friday in the IHSA Class 1A Willows Academy Super-Sectional in Des Plaines. The winner will advance to next weekend’s state finals at Illinois State University.

“I’m so excited,” Caley Mowrey said. “We’ve worked really hard, so I’m confident we can do our best and get it done.”

Watseka’s season ended with a 24-10 mark and the program’s deepest run since winning a 2016 Class 2A sectional. It was also the end of a run for nine seniors, including McTaggart, the school’s’ all-time digs leader.

“I’ll remember the team bond the most; it’s the best to be with these teammates 24/7 and create this bond,” McTaggart said. “What I hope to leave behind is my legacy, just the role I played on the team as captain. I know the younger girls can step in and keep the team together.”