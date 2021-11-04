FOOTBALL: Second-round playoff capsules

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>(1)Kankakee (10-0) at (9)Morgan Park (7-3)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday (Gately Stadium, Chicago)

Players to watch: RB Nate Hill, DE/TE Marques Covington

Preview: The Kays will head up to the South Side for a meeting against perhaps the strongest Chicago Public School team this fall, a Morgan Park squad that turned a few heads with an upset at Peoria last weekend. The Kays showed they’re running on all cylinders, as five different players, including Hill, found the endzone last week, and the defense didn’t allow a point. Hill and Demere Turner give the Kays a great balance in the backfield, which keeps defenses from paying all their attention to the best passing game in the area. Morgan Park quarterback Aaron Morgan is equally dangerous with his arms and legs, but if Covington and the Kays’ defense can keep him at bay, they can find themselves in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008.

Pick: Kankakee 31, Morgan Park 21

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>(5)Chicago Clark (9-1) at (4)Reed-Custer (9-1)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: OL/DL Eric Housman, RB/LB Jace Christian

Preview: The Comets emerged from last week’s all-ICE battle with Peotone as shutout victors and now will play host to a Clark team that provides one of three Class 3A second-round games between two nine-win teams. Whether it was Elliot Cassem, Christian, Jake McPherson or Peyton Bradley carrying the ball last Friday, Housman and the offensive line were active and physical up front, providing huge holes for the Comets’ skill players. The Eagles are going to run the ball as much as they possibly can Saturday, but this Comets defense is on fire and ready to embrace the challenge. Run-heavy teams generally have trouble playing from behind, and if the Comets can get an early lead Saturday, that could be the case again.

Pick: Reed-Custer 35, Clark 13

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>(1)Wilmington (10-0) at (9)Sterling-Newman Central Catholic (7-3)</strong>

Game time: 3 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: TE/LB/K Allan Richards, RBDB Colin James

Preview: The Wildcats had themselves a walk-through last week, but they’ve got the total opposite this weekend with a two-plus-hour trip northwest to visit the defending Class 2A champions. That last title was two seasons ago, but the Wildcats know as well as anyone how much program prestige can help decide necessary inches in the postseason. Both teams will ground-and-pound the ball to death, but the way this Wildcats team runs coach Jeff Reents’ double-wing offense is on another level right now. The defense is just as efficient, and while the same can be said for Newman Central Catholic, the defending champs don’t have an all-state kicker that also is playing vital roles on offense and defense in Richards.

Pick: Wilmington 23, Newman Central Catholic 14

<strong>(5)Erie-Prophetstown (8-2) at (13)Bishop McNamara (6-4)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB Tony Phillips, DE/TE Sean Storer

Preview: The Fightin’ Irish made a statement with their four-touchdown win against a Knoxville squad that consistently was ranked as one of Class 2A’s best this season, and now they’ll be back home to host a Panthers team that also has been one of the tops in the state all fall and is ripe off a big win against Central last week. The Irish offense goes as Phillips does, and with the tear he’s on running behind an offensive line that’s been playing its best ball the past month, that offense has been looking dangerous. Storer has developed into yet another threat the Irish have in their defensive front seven that will have to account for the run and pass from quarterback Kolby Franks.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 28, Erie-Prophetstown 14

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>(8)Iroquois West (8-2) at (1)Abingdon-Avon (9-1)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: FB/LB John Ahlden, OL/DL Clayton Leonard

Preview: The Raiders aren’t content with just one win in their first playoff appearance in 15 years, but they’ll have to earn a victory at the top-seeded team in the north after a 150-mile trip west. It’s doable for a team that saw Trystyn Schacht run for more than 300 yards against a Monmouth United team that handed the Tornadoes their only loss of the season. Schacht sees all the defensive attention, but Ahlden has had a nose for the endzone this year as well, and it’s tough for defenses to account for both running backs in the red zone. Ahlden’s also the leading tackler for a defense that will look to its line, led by Leonard, to contain dual-threat quarterback Easton Schisler, who leads the Tornadoes in rushing and passing.

Pick: Iroquois West 24, Abingdon-Avon 21

<strong>I8FA</strong>

<strong>(8)Milford-Cissna Park (7-3) at (1)Polo (10-0)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/WR/DB Angel Salinas, FB/LB Mason Blanck

Preview: A rematch of the 2019 state title game, the Bearcats have a lot of different faces from that matchup, but Salinas, who missed that game with an injury, is back as the most experienced holdover from the 2018 team that won it all and that 2019 second-place team. He and Blanck are just two of a handful or so of different Bearcats who will get the ball in their hands, and the more offensive options at the disposal of quarterback Sawyer Laffoon, the better the Bearcats’ chances are of earning the upset on the road. These two teams have been the class of the I8FA field, and it’s time for the Bearcats to even the score between the two schools.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 42, Polo 38