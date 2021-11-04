FOOTBALL: Jyaire Hill the latest in a line of Kankakee football royalty

Jyaire Hill seems like most high school students. After a day of studying at Kankakee, the junior heads to football practice and games in the fall and track and field practice and meets in the spring, with his joyous smiles on the field revealing the braces that remind onlookers the exceptional 6-foot-3 athlete is still just a kid.

Once Hill glides across the turf or around the track, those watching quickly see he becomes much more than a normal high school student when he’s competing.

Hill, an All-American sprinter who was part of Kankakee’s gold medal-winning 4-by-200-meter relay team last spring, has seen his speed translate to the gridiron, where the defensive back, running back and special teams extraordinaire has become one of the most coveted college football recruits in America.

As one of the key pieces to the Kays’ 10-0 team (the most wins in school history), Hill has received scholarship offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin, and that list only is continuing to grow.

“I don’t even know how to take it,” Hill said of his national attention. “It’s a big accomplishment.”

Hill is the latest in his family to receive high praise and attention for his football skills. His father, Joeron Sr., is a 2000 graduate of Kankakee and was part of some exceptional Kays football teams of his own just before the turn of the century.

Along with James Kinney and Akil Grant, Joeron Sr. gave the Kays three players out of their offensive backfield who all played in college — Kinney at Missouri and Grant and Joeron Sr. at Northern Illinois, and their childhood friend, Bishop McNamara’s Tyjuan Hagler, went on to Cincinnati.

“We could barely make it through school we’d be so hyped up [for games] ...” Joeron Sr. said of he and his teammates. “When we all came together it was something special.”

All three Kays got shots in NFL tryouts and training camps, and their friend, Hagler, ended up reaching the league as a linebacker, primarily for the Indianapolis Colts.

Joeron Sr., who also was a standout on the Kankakee Seminoles semi pro team in the early 2000s, eventually opened his own business, Supreme Barber Clientele, which he operates at 564 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

He also married his wife, Kanesha, and the two have five children. Jyaire is the second-oldest, after Joeron Jr., a 2020 Kankakee graduate, who is a freshman at Iowa State University, where he is redshirting on the football team. The couple also has a 12-year-old daughter, Jaciyah, and two more sons, 8-year-old King and 6-year-old Kash Mauni.

Joeron Jr. was a cornerstone for the program as it began to undergo its current renaissance, serving as a key piece all over a defense that helped lead the Kays to a 9-2 season under then-first-year head coach Derek Hart, which gave them their first playoff victory since 2008.

But for Joeron Jr., the potential to use football as a vessel for getting into a school such as Iowa State was something he first saw as a chance with his former head coach, Omar Grant, the former head coach at Kankakee who now serves as an assistant at Bradley-Bourbonnais and also the brother of Joeron Sr.’s friend and former teammate, Akil.

“He used to tell me all the time that I could go far in football with my size and the way that I play,” Joeron Jr. said of his former coach. “I heard him say it, but I didn’t pay it any mind.”

He eventually grew to realize his former coach was right. As Joeron Sr. noted, the growth spurts his oldest son seemingly continued to hit only have added to the skillset his son possesses.

“I call Joeron a unicorn; to be that long, that strong and that fast with that mindset, he can make it,” Joeron Sr. said. “He’s super smart ... and then I saw him grow and get that height, I was like, ‘Oh, man.’”

Joeron Jr. knows his dad played on some pretty good teams, which was what helped pique his own interest in football. But most of the stories he hears about the good, old days come from people other than his father.

“He doesn’t like talking about himself, but other people told me about how good he was back in the day,” Joeron Jr. said. “That made me want to play for Kankakee even more, to be where my dad played.

“And I think that’s where we get being humble from because he never talks about playing football.”

Joeron Sr. might not talk about his own football days much, but he does tell his sons often how far football can take them but only if they follow through on the other side as well.

“That comes first — the education and the books,” Joeron Sr. said. “We can’t be having any dummies.”

The educational aspect of what football can bring their children is what has the boys’ mother and Joeron Sr.’s wife, Kaneisha, optimistic about their football ventures.

“When she started hearing about them being able to get scholarships, it started to open her eyes,” Joeron Sr. said of his wife. “She’s excited and just wants them to make the best choices possible.”

For Joeron Jr., that choice was made at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most of his visits were limited to virtual trips via a computer screen, and the decision by the NCAA to grand additional years of eligibility to student-athletes who competed during the 2019-20 school year made recruiting a lot more crammed at the last hour.

But for Jyaire, Joeron Sr. noted as things return to normal for society, the recruiting interest is kicking up to an incomprehensible level for someone who was recruited by phone calls and in-home visits in a time before social media.

“Joeron [Jr.’s] was coming forward and then COVID-19 shut everything down. ... With Jyaire, it’s overwhelming,” Joeron Sr. said. “One team will have two or three different coaches call, and it’s hectic.

“We didn’t have social media; it was just phone calls and visiting your house,” he added. “[Jyaire’s] Twitter was freezing his phone he had so many people hitting him up.”

As Jyaire continues to receive attention from some of the biggest programs in the nation, he knows the criteria he has for the school he’ll attend after Kankakee.

“I’m just really looking for a good relationship with a coach,” Jyaire said. “Something that feels like home with someone I can build a relationship with.”

The recruiting trips have become a family affair for the Hill family.

“We took [Kash] to the Mizzou visit, and he’s a big football head, and he was just so happy, he didn’t even want to leave,” Joeron Sr. said. “All the coaches met him; the players gave him some gloves. ... All of my boys, it’s just crazy watching them gravitate toward football.

“It’s like second nature to them.”

Joeron Jr. and Jyaire have the lofty goal of playing together in the NFL someday. And while Joeron Sr. would love for that to happen, he said he hopes his boys leave college with more than the ability to play professional football.

“I just want them to be able to be stable, be able to make money and live.”