GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Beecher ends season in sectional championship

PALOS HEIGHTS — Beecher’s volleyball program knew it would have to play a near-perfect game in its IHSA Class 2A sectional championship match against Chicago Christian.

Led by two sisters, 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter Delanie Grevengoed and 6-foot-4 senior and Western Kentucky commit Logan Grevengoed, the Knights’ dominant front line has punished opponents all season, helping them notch the sub-sectional’s top seed and a 32-6 overall record entering Wednesday’s matchup against Beecher.

The match looked as though Chicago Christian would dominate from the opening tip, as the Knights raced out to a 9-4 lead, but the Bobcats fought their way back to close the first-set gap before falling 25-19.

Unfortunately for Beecher, its late momentum from the first set didn’t carry over as the Bobcats trailed the entire way in the second-set outside of the set’s opening point, leading them to take a 25-13 second-set loss to lose in straight sets.

“We came out wanting it so bad, but we hung with them,” Bobcats head coach Emily Hoekstra said. “The first set was awesome, but the second set, I don’t know what happened.

“We didn’t come up with energy, and they kept nailing it at us. ... It was just hard for us, and our passing wasn’t there tonight.”

Although Chicago Christian took control early in the first set, the Bobcats managed to crawl back from a 9-4 deficit to cut the Knights’ lead to just 17-15 after back-to-back kills by Lola Eckhardt.

However, the Knights quickly responded with a 5-0 run, thanks to three straight kills by Delanie Grevengoed and two straight aces by Olivia Ingelse, helping set up a comfortable 22-15 lead before taking the first set by six points.

“The Grevengoed sisters are very good players,” Hoekstra said. “We knew they were going to be tough competition and that they were going to get their kills. ... We just weren’t quite ready enough.”

Chicago Christian then followed up the first set win by jumping out to an 8-2 lead before never looking back to take the second set 25-13 to win the sectional championship and advance to the super-sectional at Manteno on Friday.

The sectional title loss effectively ended Becher’s incredible season that saw numerous accomplishments, including a 24-3 overall record and an undefeated performance in the River Valley Conference.

“We won our conference, got two second-place finishes in some tournaments and we beat like three Class 4A schools,” Hoekstra said. “We definitely had a year to be proud of.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Talia Messana tallied seven assists, two blocks, one kill and an ace to lead Beecher. Lola Eckhardt notched three kills, three digs and two blocks. Lily Avelar added seven digs, two kills and one block. Rhiannon Saller chipped in four blocks, three kills and a dig. Abby Sippel totaled a team-high nine digs, which was two more than teammate Cheyanna Stluka.

Logan Grevengoed led the Knights with a team-high 13 kills, which was two more than her sister, Delanie.