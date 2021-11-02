2-Minute Drill: Moving on

The one thing the football postseason has that other prep sports in Illinois don’t have is the travel. Sure, there are drives that are lengthier than the average regular season contest for some regionals, most sectionals and, for the elite teams, the road to the state finals (with the exception of Bradley-Bourbonnais, whose geographic location often sends its teams to the likes of Bloomington and Moline for regionals).

But only in football can we see IHSA teams driving hundreds of miles from one high school to another for a game, especially early in the postseason. Carbondale drove all the way to Kankakee for a Round 1 matchup. Bishop McNamara and Central both drove from about as far east in Illinois as one could be — nearly to the Iowa border. The same Erie-Prophetstown squad the Comets traveled to now will head this way to visit the Fightin’ Irish this weekend, and Iroquois West will head to the same general area to visit Abingdon-Avon.

It’s definitely tough to get going off most of those long bus rides. But aside from the need to stretch the body and brain after the trip and before the game, those road trips can be straight-up awesome.

I know Illinois isn’t exactly the most scenic state in the union, but the several backroads and two-lane roads, both marked and unmarked, I took to and from Knoxville on Saturday lent some gorgeous fall views with hills elevated enough they caused my ears to faintly pop. As old as I hate to sound, I hope the kids spend enough time away from their smartscreens to take in some of the sights they’ll see beyond flooded corn fields.

Those trips are sometimes just as memorable as the games that cause them. Some of the kids on the Momence and Central football teams will have long forgotten what went wrong in their season-ending losses while still reaping the benefits of the friendships strengthened on their journeys.

As I met almost weekly with Bishop McNamara coach Rich Zinanni for the Z-Files series I wrote on his career that is ending this fall, anytime I mentioned the postseason or how the year would end, he reminded me the most important part is the journey getting there and to never lose sight of that or get so caught up in the destination that you forget to soak in the memories on the way there.

Historic seasons are being made at Kankakee, Iroquois West and Reed-Custer. Milford-Cissna Park is proving it’s still one of the top programs in 8-man football, and McNamara and Wilmington are taking business-as-usual trips in the postseason.

No matter how long those respective marches continue, the results will have effects that last much longer than the bus rides they’re making along the way.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are a look at the area’s results from the first round of the playoffs:

Kankakee 38, Carbondale 7

Bishop McNamara 42, Knoxville 14

Wilmington 55, Julian 0

Reed-Custer 26, Peotone 0

Iroquois West 35, Monmouth United 26

Milford-Cissna Park 38, Pawnee 20

Erie-Prophetstown 56, Central 20

Tremont 19, Momence 0

<strong>Rewriting the books</strong>

Kankakee added to its storybook season by becoming the first team in program history to reach the 10-win mark. The Kays have lost just four games in the three years Derek Hart has been head coach, and they have a chance to make another leap forward when they take on Morgan Park at Chicago’s legendary Gately Stadium on Saturday.

A win would give the Kays a trip to the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2008 season. That 2008 squad reached the Class 5A semifinals, something the Kays hope to at least match this November.

<strong>Holy Schacht</strong>

Trystyn Schacht is just a junior, but he’s run for more yards this year than most players end their varsity careers with.

Schacht padded his area-leading rushing total, running for 305 yards on 30 carries to increase his season-long total to 1,779 yards. He has as good of an offensive line as there is in the area blocking up front for him, as well as a favorable running scheme he’s the centerpiece of.

The Raiders have a chance to ride that ground game to a huge victory at Abingdon-Avon on Saturday, the top seed in the northern half of the Class 1A field. The Tornadoes only have been beaten once this season, but it came in the regular season finale by a 40-26 score to the same United squad the Raiders just toppled.

<strong>Don’t look too far ahead</strong>

The Class 2A field features a pair of heralded programs moving down from their usual perches, but Wilmington and Bishop McNamara are on a collision course for a meeting for the ages in the quarterfinal round.

That possibility was one of the first revelations noticed when the brackets were released two Saturdays ago, and now that a round is in the books, the chance has increased. But neither team can look past this week. The Irish return home to face an Erie-Prophetstown team that has a balanced offense and showed it against Central last week, and the Wildcats are visiting a Sterling Newman Central Catholic program that has been consistently among the top teams in the field when they’ve been in Class 2A.