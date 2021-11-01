VOLLEYBALL: McNamara, Coal City end seasons in sectional semis

MANTENO — Bishop McNamara’s volleyball team entered Monday night’s IHSA Class 2A Manteno Sectional semifinal against Illinois Valley Central knowing it had its work cut out for it.

Led by Purdue commit Kenna Wollard, the Grey Ghosts’ fearsome front line has stifled opponents all season, helping them earn the sub-sectional’s top seed and a 25-7 record on the season.

After it looked as though the Grey Ghosts would gallop away early on, the Fightin’ Irish closed the first-set gap before falling 25-21 but roared back with a 25-21 victory of their own in the second set, only to see a third 25-21 decision go the way of the Ghosts.

“That’s a good team we lost to,” Irish coach Ryan Thomas said. “We took them to three sets and worked hard, and the girls have nothing to be ashamed of.”

The Grey Ghosts scored the first three points of the evening, and their lead grew to as large as six early on before the Irish rallied back, with a pair of Emma McCammon aces knotting things at 13 apiece. The teams traded leads at 14 and 15 as well before a 5-0 IVC run gave it the juice it needed for a four-point win in the first.

Although the Irish didn’t win the first set, their bounce back is what Thomas thought set the stage for a gritty effort that saw the Irish lead 13-8 before getting the better end of five ties during the second set by pulling away late the same way IVC did in the first set.

“It gave us confidence coming into the second set,” Thomas said. “We knew we could hang around with them, and we believed in ourselves and each other, and that helped us win the second set.”

In the third, the Irish held a few early leads, but IVC took over at 6-5 and never let that lead go, despite several deep digs from the Irish back line and crafty kills up front.

The loss ended the prep volleyball careers of seven seniors, led by three-year contributors Jacqueline Allaway, Ashlyn Mitchell and Emma McCammon, who had a historic run for McNamara volleyball.

Last season, the Irish won the Metro Suburban Conference for their first volleyball conference title since 1984. This year, their 22-12 record gave the program its highest win total in at least the past 15 years, and the school’s regional plaque won last weekend was its first in the sport since 2012.

For Thomas, who was promoted from his assistant role during the summer, this group always will be held in high regard.

“This is the first team I got to be a head coach for in high school; they’ll always hold a special place in my heart...” Thomas said. “They’ve done a lot of things that haven’t been done in Mac volleyball in a long time, so hopefully this is the boost we need to keep going.”

<strong>Coalers stumble through peaks and Tri-Valley</strong>

Monday’s matinee in Manteno featured one of the two schools the sectional hosts tied atop the Illinois Central Eight Conference with Coal City in a matchup against Tri-Valley, the latter of which was able to tighten up defensively during the first set to sweep the Coalers 25-21, 25-17.

The Coalers built a lead as large as 10-5 in the first set before the Vikings tightened the clamps on Coal City’s creative attack, something the Coalers couldn’t recover from.

“Tri-Valley plays a very similar defense to us; we had a couple kills; [Gwen] Wharrie had a couple dumps, then they adjusted, and she wasn’t able to get that again,” Coalers coach Pam McMurtrey said. “But they’re smart volleyball players, and Tri-Valley is a good team.”

The Coalers found themselves tied up early at 3 and then again at 10. But the Vikings again found wiggle room in the middle of the set, scoring five of the next six points to sail away with a 25-17 win in the second set to end the Coalers’ season with an 18-12 record.

McMurtrey said while their season ended Monday, her girls already largely had accomplished what they had set out for when the season began.

“In the beginning of the year, the girls wrote goals out for the season, and a lot of the girls had the goal of getting first in conference, which we had a three-way tie [with Manteno and Wilmington], and a ton of them said winning regionals, so they got their goals,” McMurtrey said. “They came out and did what they wanted to do.”

Not only is it the end to a season — and the high school volleyball careers for nine impact-making seniors — but when considering how bunched up the past two seasons were, this Coalers team was a group that largely has been inseparable.

“We started back in February, and we’ve been playing together basically since,” McMurtrey said. “It’s hard to say bye to these girls. I told the seniors they were a good group.”