ROUNDUP: Beecher volleyball advances to sectional championship

In the IHSA Class 2A Palos Heights sectional semifinal Monday, the Beecher Bobcats swept Cristo Rey Jesuit 25-11, 25-7 to advance to the sectional championship Wednesday. Talia Messana led Beecher with 22 assists, six digs, three kills and two aces. Cheyanna Stluka totaled seven digs, seven aces and three kills. Abby Sippel chipped in a team-high 13 digs. Lily Avelar notched seven digs, six kills and an ace.

Beecher (24-2) will return to Palos Heights to face the top-seeded sectional hosts, Chicago Christian, at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a chance to earn a sectional championship.