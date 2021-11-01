GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Watseka, Milford set to clash for sectional crown

WATSEKA — Milford’s and Watseka’s girls volleyball teams wasted little to no time defeating their respective IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal matches on Monday.

Watseka took its match 25-11, 25-5 against Chicago Hope Academy, and Milford won its match 25-9, 25-7 against Walther Christian Academy, giving both squads victories by a combined 34 points between the two sets to set up a rematch of the regular season finale in Wednesday’s sectional title.

In the opening sectional semifinal match against Chicago Hope Academy, Watseka jumped out to an early 11-4 lead against the Eagles after four straight aces by outside hitter Ella Smith. From there, they went on to cruise to a 25-11 set win before taking the second set by 20 points.

“I thought we were fairly focused,” Warriors head coach Krista Pufahl said. “Offensively, once we got connected a few swings in, we were able to put the ball away.”

The dominant straight-set win against the Eagles helped the Warriors notch their first sectional championship appearance since 2016.

“It’s exciting, and I’m very proud of my team,” Pufahl said. “They’ve worked very hard, and so I’m excited to see Milford in the sectional championship on Wednesday.”

Raegann Kochel led Watseka with a game-high five kills, which was one more than teammate Becca Benoit. Meredith Drake added five digs, four assists and two aces.

“I was very proud of us, and we didn’t come out nervous or anything like that,” Kochel said. “We played hard and did what we needed to do.”

<strong>Bearcats get chance for revenge</strong>

Much like Watseka, Milford also came out and executed early and often in its matchup against Walther Christian Academy. After the Broncos forced a 2-2 tie in the first set, the Bearcats quickly responded with a 19-5 run that was predominantly led by senior middle blocker Caley Mowrey.

The four-year veteran totaled four points during the large run, two of which came off back-to-back kills.

“I just try my best every game, and I want to prove that I could be the better hitter out there,” Mowrey said.

The powerful hitter continued her superb play by adding the first set’s final point off another strong kill to give Milford a 25-9 first set win. Carrying the momentum into the second set, the Bearcats furthered their domination by jumping out to a 13-2 lead in the second set before taking it 25-7 to notch the straight-set victory against the Broncos.

“We have high expectations for this season and sometimes we play like it, and sometimes we don’t,” Bearcats head coach Michelle Wessels said. “Tonight, we were in the middle of that, but we took care of business, and that’s all that matters.”

The sectional semifinal victory on the road at Watseka helped Milford secure its second straight sectional title appearance, with the 2019 team making it to the Elite Eight before COVID-19 eliminated the postseason last year. The Bearcats will try to avenge their earlier straight-set loss to Watseka during the regular season.

“We know we can play better than the last time we lost to them 2-0,” Wessels said. “Watseka played us well, but we missed 11 serves that night. ... We know it’s going to be a battle playing them at their home court.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Elena Newell totaled a team-high nine assists for the Warriors. Sydney McTaggart recorded nine digs, which was four more than teammate Drake. Ella Smith chipped in a team-high four aces.

Mowrey led Milford with 11 kills and two blocks. Anna McEwen notched six kills, and Emmaleah Marshino added 10 digs with three aces. Jahni Lavicka tallied a team-high 12 assists.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Watseka (26-10) will host Milford (26-8) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for the IHSA Class 1A Watseka Sectional championship.