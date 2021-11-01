BOYS SOCCER: Illinois Central Eight All-Conference boys soccer team announced

Coal City, Herscher and Manteno led this year’s Illinois Central Eight All-Conference team with a total of four players each.

The Coalers’ all-conference members included seniors Alex Baudino and Colin Hart and juniors Luke Hawkins and Carter Nelson.

A trio of seniors led the Tigers’ all-conference squad. Seniors Bailey Hubert, Zeke Torres and Trey Schwarzkopf received the highest conference honors, as did sophomore teammate Jaden Jaime.

Manteno also secured four all-conference nods: seniors Drew St. Aubin, Scott Eldridge and Ryan Kramer and junior Mason Swanson.

Peotone notched three all-conference selections: Kyle Coners, Will Graffeo and Niko Balaskas.

Reed-Custer added two nods with Danny Kuban and Sam Dennis making the list. Isaac Chavez tallied the only all-conference nod for Wilmington.