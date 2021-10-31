FOOTBALL: Wilmington and Milford-Cissna Park move on, Momence and Central bow out of playoffs

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs, first round

(1)Wilmington 55, (16)Julian 0

The Wildcats scored four touchdowns and recorded a safety in the first quarter of their 25th-straight first round playoff game to take total control early and advance to the second round.

Colin James had a 55-yard touchdown on his only carry. Jacob Friddle ran for 25 yards and two touchdowns on his only two carries. Ryder Meents ran for a one-yard touchdown and threw a 37-yard touchdown to Karsen Hansen, who also had a seven-yard touchdown on the ground. Hunter Osipavicius ran for a 30-yard touchdown and Reid Juster hit a 31-yard field goal.

The Wildcats (10-0) will travel to Sterling Saturday to take on (9)Newman Central Catholic at 3 p.m.

(5)Erie-Prophetstown 56, Central 20

The Comets trailed just 28-20 before the Panthers doubled their output in the final 12 minutes, including a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown in the game’s closing moments, to end Central’s season at 6-4.

Luke Shoven threw for 191 yards on 14-of-30 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with a team-high 35 rushing yards on 12 attempts. Tristan Schmidt caught all three scores and accounted for 92 yards on four receptions. Carson Turner had three catches for 53 yards and Matthew Luhrsen caught three passes for 33 yards.

(6)Tremont 19, (11)Momence 0

Momence was stifled in its opening round game at Tremont and saw its season end with a 6-4 record.

Kud’de Bertram ran for 55 yards on 15 carries and completes 4-of-14 passes for 49 yards and an interception. Travis Gardner had three catches for 18 yards and Luis Barrera had a 17-yard catch. Ethan Mills had a team-high seven tackles.

I8FA Playoffs, first round

(8)Milford-Cissna Park 38, (9)Pawnee 20

The Bearcats won their sixth game in a row, improved to 7-3 on the year and advanced to the I8FA quarterfinals with an 18-point home victory Saturday afternoon.

Milford-Cissna Park totaled 297 rushing yards, with Angel Salinas leading the way with 156 yards, including touchdowns of 60 and 85 yards, on 10 carries. Mason Blanck had 13 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown. Luke Kratochvil ran for touchdowns of three and five yards. Talon McElroy (41 yards) and Nick Warren (one yard) also ran for touchdowns. Sawyer Laffoon threw for 73 yards and a touchdown to Jordan Raymer on 5-of-11 passing.

The Bearcats will visit top seed and defending state champions Polo in a rematch of the 2019 I8FA title game at 2 p.m. Saturday.