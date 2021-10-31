FOOTBALL: McNamara forces three turnovers, three players score twice in win at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE — Entering the IHSA Class 2A playoffs as winners of four of their past five games, Bishop McNamara’s football team began the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the field, and the Fightin’ Irish’s matchup at Knoxville, an 8-1 program synonymous with playoff football, was one of the most intriguing in the first round.

It was also one of the longest road trips made in the first round, as the Irish traveled roughly 150 miles to take on a Blue Bullets squad that built its impressive resume based on a wishbone offense that looked to string together drives just as long as the trek the Irish made to Knoxville.

But the Irish defense was able to keep the Knoxville ground game at bay, forcing three Knoxville turnovers, while Tony Phillips and Jaydon Wright each ran for a pair of touchdowns and Brady Bertrand threw two more touchdowns to Colton Provost in a 42-14 McNamara victory.

“[Knoxville] runs really good play action and really execute their stuff, but we were prepped for that...and we knew they’d have to put together some long drives to beat us,” Irish coach Rich Zinanni said. “High school teams that have to make long drives have more chances to make mistakes sometimes, and they made a few that we took advantage of, and then we just exploded on a few plays.”

After Tony Phillips ran for the first 26 Irish yards of the day, quarterback Brady Bertrand faked a handoff to the sophomore phenom before rolling right and flicking a 27-yard touchdown pass to Colton Provost to get the Irish on the board early.

Bertrand credited the ability for the Irish to get the run game going right away for opening up the passing game behind it.

“I think we choose the right time to throw,” Bertrand said. “Coming off the run, where we go power [formation], the defense stacks the box and we can throw it over them.”

That 7-0 score stuck into the start of the second quarter, when the second-straight Knoxville turnover was forced by the Irish defense. Sean Storer punched the ball loose from the Blue Bullets ballcarrier, a fumble recovered by Mel Hay at the Knoxville nine-yard line.

On the next play, Phillips slendered into the endzone to put the Irish ahead 14-0 with 10:46 left in the half.

Phillips credited a continued improvement in front of him on the offensive line, as well as fullback Jaydon Wright’s recovery the past few weeks from a midseason injury with helping pave the way.

“Our offensive line got better all week and with Jaydon coming through, some subs stepping up, we’re just getting better and better,” Phillips said. “We’ve gotta win four more games if we want to win state, so we have to keep grinding.”

Blue Bullets quarterback Bryar Fleisher scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak in response, but the Irish countered that answer with a 24-yard burst from Wright, who gave the Irish a 21-6 halftime lead.

Wright, who often moves from fullback to running back and has Hay come in as his lead blocker, also noted the steady improvement from the McNamara line.

“I made sure I executed my assignments and my blocking,” Wright said. “I had Mel opening holes for me and I have to thank my offensive line, because I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Provost busted loose for a 69-yard score that was called back to the Knoxville 25-yard line on a penalty to open the third quarter, but Wright scored from 11 yards out to increase the lead to 28-6 before Provost hauled in his second score of the game, an 11-yarder as well, to make it 35-6.

Payton Hankins made it a 35-14 game in the final minute of the third with a seven-yard touchdown, but the Irish put the game on ice when Phillips scored his second touchdown of the game, a 30-yard score with 4:19 on the clock.

The Irish offense totaled 304 yards on just 33 plays, but for Phillips, it was the other side of the ball that decided the game.

“The defense set the tone,” Phillips said. “They forced three turnovers and changed the game.”

Not many Irish defenders had too much experience playing against such an offense, but Hay credited the week of preparation the team had for their performance Saturday.

“We had a pretty good gameplan; our coaches were really familiar with [the wishbone] and I’m pretty sure coach Zinanni probably ran it a bit back in the day,” Hay said. “[The coaches] were prepared for us to stop it and we just executed the gameplan.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Phillips had 108 yards and his two scores on 18 carries. Wright’s two touchdowns, and his 47 yards, came on six attempts. Bertrand was 5-for-9 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns to Provost, who hauled in four catches for 134 yards. Storer had a 17-yard reception.

Storer and AJ Parnell forced fumbles. Brogan Bilyard and Mason Scivally each recovered one and Hay one apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish, who improved to 6-4 on the season, advanced to the second round of the postseason as the 13-seed in the north bracket. They will host (5)Erie-Prophetstown, who defeated Central 56-20 Saturday.