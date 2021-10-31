FOOTBALL: Kankakee makes more school history in playoff win over Carbondale

KANKAKEE — During its 9-0 regular season, the football team at Kankakee has celebrated a historic run that’s included the program’s first-ever Southland Athletic Conference title and the first undefeated regular season at the school since 1990.

And even more history was made in the first round of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs Saturday, as the Kays got touchdowns from five different players in a 38-7 win over Carbondale that will send the Kays to the second round of the postseason, and also gave the program its first 10-win season ever.

“It’s a great accomplishment, and it’s been amazing what the kids have been able to do here the past three years, especially our seniors,” said Kankakee coach Derek Hart, who was named the Chicago Bears Coach of the Week following the Kays’ 28-20 win over Crete-Monee to end the regular season. “They deserve everything they’ve earned this year with the school record and undefeated season.”

Carbondale managed to slow the game down early, melting as much clock on each play as possible and slowly churning out yards, attempting to keep the high-powered Kays offense off the field.

The Terriers succeeded in melting the clock, but the Kays still managed to take a 10-0 lead into halftime thanks to a one-yard touchdown run from quarterback Tomele Staples and a 25-yard field goal from Isaac Stipp.

“Carbondale came out running some stuff we’ve never seen them run before,” Hart said of the Terriers’ power-running offense. “Our kids adjusted to it very quickly.

“We gave up some yards here or there but we didn’t break. Overall, it was a really good defensive performance.”

Kankakee limited Carbondale to just 84 rushing yards on 37 attempts while surrendering only 80 yards through the air.

Four minutes into the third quarter, Pierre Allen caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Staples to give the Kays a 17-0 lead. The touchdown catch was Allen’s 14th of the season, adding to his school record.

“We have great chemistry from growing up in the same neighborhood together and playing catch in the park every day,” Allen said of his relationship with his quarterback Staples. “We always had fun playing catch and have built a bond through that for the past nine years.”

Allen’s 14 receiving touchdowns and 905 yards lead the area, as do Staples’ 21 passing touchdowns and 1,467 yards.

Demere Turner rumbled in from one yard out at the end of the third quarter to extend Kankakee’s lead to 24-0. Jyaire Hill broke free for a 30-yard touchdown with 4:44 left in the game to make the score 31-0. Nate Hill added the Kays’ final touchdown on a 46-yard run.

Carbondale’s only score came on a kick return for a touchdown from Gabe Hilliard late in the game.

The Kays have made as many memories as they’ve made history this year, but they are making sure to keep their focus on their ultimate goal of hoisting a state championship trophy.

“It feels great to be the first team [in school history] to be 10-0 but we’re not surprised,” said senior defensive end and captain Marques Covington. “We’ve worked really hard for this and hopefully this is just the beginning for us.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Staples finished 8-of-16 passing for 108 yards and one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Nate Hill rushed for 96 yards on 11 attempts with a touchdown. Turner had 10 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. Jyaire Hill had four carries for 45 yards a touchdown. Allen caught one pass for 30 yards and one touchdown.

The Kays will play at Morgan Park next week in the second round of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs at 1 p.m. at Gately Stadium Saturday.

“We know each week it’s going to get harder and harder,” Hart said. “We have to come back on Monday locked in, and prepare like we’ve been doing all year, then ball out next Saturday.”