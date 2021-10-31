FOOTBALL: Iroquois West snags first playoff win since 2006

GILMAN — Some things are just worth the wait, even if that wait lasts as long as 15 years.

That’s how long Raider Nation has had to go without seeing their Iroquois West football team playing in the postseason. However, that all changed Saturday afternoon when the Raiders secured their first postseason victory, since that last appearance in 2006, with a 35-26 victory over Monmouth United at home in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A state playoffs.

Iroquois West proved why it has one of the most elite rushing attacks in the state by totaling 434 rushing yards on the ground off 55 carries without throwing a single pass throughout the game. Junior running back Trystyn Schacht even ran for a season-best 305 yards with three scores off a team-high 30 carries.

“Honestly, I want to say I’m impressed with myself, but with all the work I’ve put in I could kind of see it happening...,” Schacht said. “It feels amazing, especially doing it in the first round of the playoffs.

“I’ve got the best offensive lineman around blocking for me and so it was the least I could do.”

The home squad opened up the first quarter with a quick 6-0 deficit after Schacht was stopped a couple of inches short on a fourth down attempt on its opening drive. United quarterback Aidan Parkins connected with Abel Wilson for an 89-yard touchdown pass on a defensive lapse of coverage by the Raiders. However, Iroquois West responded right before the end of the first quarter after John Ahlden notched a seven-yard touchdown rush with 57 seconds left to give the Raiders their first lead at 7-6.

This helped pump up the Raider defense, who stopped the Red Storm on a three-and-out to begin the second quarter. Seven plays later, Iroquois West found the endzone a second time off a 16-yard score by Schacht to put themselves up 14-6 with a little over 6 minutes left in the first half.

Yet, United responded once again with another deep pass as Parkins connected with Cormaic Flynn for a score off a 3rd and 15 on their own 39-yard line to knot things at 14 apiece just two minutes later.

“Our defensive backs gave up two big passes for touchdowns, but they never had any quit,” Raiders coach Jason Thiele said.

On the Raiders ensuing drive, the home team shifted the momentum back with a 62-yard drive that got capped off with a three-yard scamper by Ahlden to go back up seven points with 1:54 left in halftime. It gave Iroquois West a 21-14 lead that they would eventually take into the locker room.

United came out determined to regain momentum as the Red Storm forced a Schacht fumble on the game’s opening drive of the second half that later helped set up another touchdown reception for Wilson to cut the Raiders lead to one-point following a failed two-point conversion attempt. Four plays later, Schacht bounced back with a 36-yard score to put his squad up 28-20.

That eight point lead lasted the rest of the quarter before Schacht bursted for a 56-yard touchdown on the opening play of the fourth quarter, giving the Raiders a comfortable 35-26 lead.

“Even though I fumbled a few plays earlier I always keep my head up for the next play,” Schacht said. “That’s kind of where that long run came from.”

Iroquois West put the finishing touches on United when they stopped the Red Storm on a key 4th-and-5 on the Raiders 25-yard line, where Schacht and Clayton Leonard stopped Parkins about a yard short on a scramble attempt.

“We are the best team around and I just have to say that,” Leonard said. “We had two bad games during the regular season, but now it’s our time to show the state what we are all about.”

The nine-point victory allowed for Iroquois West to advance to the second round, where they will go head-to-head with the top seed in the northern half of the bracket, Abingdon-Avon (9-1) Saturday at 1 p.m.

“It’s going to be a heck of a game and we both do some stuff really well,” Thiele said. “I’ll be curious to see what they come up with for our running game.

“To have as many rushing yards we had today, the most we’ve had all season in a playoff game, it feels damn good.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Schacht totaled 305 yards on 30 carries with three scores. Ahlden added 105 yards with two scores on 19 carries, which was 83 more rushing yards than Auston Miller. Kicker Damian Melgoza connected on all five extra-points and Izayah Hargett chipped in an interception on the game’s final play.