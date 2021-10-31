CROSS COUNTRY: Rogers leads Herscher boys to state; B-B, Beecher, IW sending individuals

IHSA Class 1A Lisle Sectional

On Saturday, Herscher’s Drew Rogers continued building his resume as one of the best distance runners in state history. He won his third-straight individual sectional title with a time of 15:35.4 to help lead the Tigers to a sixth-place finish (184 points), advancing the team to next weekend’s IHSA State Finals at Detweiler Park in Peoria. Ben Morgan (34th) and Brayden Shepard (42nd) gave the Tigers two more top-50 finishers.

Bryson Grant of Iroquois West is also state-bound after finishing fifth (16:18.5). Bishop McNamara’s pack of Carter Heinrich (30th), Christian Provost (32nd) and Chase Provost (33rd) were the next best local finishers on the boys side.

Two area runners advanced as individuals on the girls side. Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke finished 25th (20:57.1), one spot ahead of Beecher’s Aaralyn Martinez, who took 26th (20:59.6). Herscher’s Gracie Kent finished 27th (21:00.5) and just missed advancing to state.

IHSA Class 3A Quincy Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jeremiah Lanum will also be headed to state next weekend after taking 26th place (16:46.4) at Saturday’s Quincy Sectional.