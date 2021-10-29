Ward injured on kickoff play during Thursday Night Football

Arizona Cardinals running back and special teamer Jonathan Ward, a 2016 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate, was carted off the field after a scary tackle on Green Bay’s Kylin Hill during the Cardinals’ 24-21 loss on Thursday Night Football.

On the play, Ward, who made the tackle, closed in on Hill, who was returning a kickoff, at a high rate of speed, with his neck/shoulder area appearing to collide with Hill’s knee.

After the play, both players were carted off the field, with Ward signaling a thumbs up to the fans as he was carried off on a stretcher.

Ward was diagnosed with a concussion and the Cardinals said in a statement that he was being evaluated for a neck injury, but had movement in all of his extremities. Hill was ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

“It’s a concussion, but he’s got all feeling in his limbs,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game. “Obviously, we’re glad about that.”

Ward’s representatives at Pyramid Sports Group said that the Kankakee native is aware and appreciative of the support.

“We’re grateful for the thoughts and prayers being sent to Jonathan and his family,” Ward’s agent, Orlando Anrold, said.

Ward is in his second NFL season with the Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has one career touchdown, which he scored in last year’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. The 2016 McNamara graduate was an all-state running back that helped lead the Fightin’ Irish to the 2015 IHSA Class 3A State title.