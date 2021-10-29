VOLLEYBALL: McNamara upsets Pontiac for regional crown

KANKAKEE — Being that Bishop McNamara’s girls volleyball team had been 2-1 in third-set tie breakers at home during the regular season this year, the Fightin’ Irish never quite seemed to panic when they found themselves dropping the first set 16-25 to Pontiac during their third postseason match of the 2021 season.

“I feel like even though we were down early our team always knows we have the ability to come back,” McNamara’s senior middle hitter Jacqueline Allaway said. “It just took a little bit of digging to find it.”

Rightfully so, the fifth-seeded Irish stormed back with the help of a lively home crowd to stun the second-seeded Indians in comeback fashion, taking the match 16-25, 25-18, 25-18, to win the IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional final.

It was McNamara’s first regional championship since 2012 and the first one won under first-year head coach Ryan Thomas.

“My girls just like playing three sets, I guess, even though I don’t like it,” Thomas jokingly said. “We made a bunch of mistakes in the first set, but we cleaned things up in the final two sets. We just played and had fun.”

Bishop McNamara (22-12), which advanced to play top-seeded Illinois Valley Central in Monday’s sectional semifinal in Manteno, trailed 8-4 early on in the second set before its huge rally.

After a 5-1 run by McNamara to knot things up at nine points apiece, junior defensive specialist Grace Edwards served up a momentum shifting ace that brought new life back into the home team’s arena. Edward’s ace helped spark another 3-0 run to help give the Irish their first lead of the second set.

“You could definitely tell their energy changed and the momentum changed,” Allaway said. “At that point we took the momentum and ran with it.”

Up 12-9 in the second set, McNamara went on to close things out on a 13-9 run to force what seemed like an inevitable third-set tiebreaker.

“It was in between the second set that we found ourselves taking the momentum back,” said McNamara’s senior setter Emma McCammon. “We started nailing our serves and then Allaway got a huge kill and we just knew we had it. We knew we got into Pontiac’s head and we just had to get the win.”

The final set saw ties at 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, and 7 before the Irish were able to pull ahead and never look back thanks to a 12-2 run, which was predominantly led by Allaway. The senior middle hitter totaled four of her seven third-set kills during that span, which helped McNamara gain some distance between the Indians.

Shortly after, Allaway helped her squad complete the comeback victory with the game-sealing block.

“I feel like I was a bit shaky myself early on, but then I realized that I had to get out of my head,” Allaway said. “I just had to play my game.”

Representative of their Fightin’ Irish nickname, McNamara’s squad was proud of the way they never gave up hope.

“It’s really exciting to win our first regional championship since 2012,” McCammon said. “The last time we won one was when my sister was a junior and so it’s just crazy to know that we could do this. We just had to fight for it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allaway led the Irish with 17 kills , six digs, two blocks and an ace. McCammon added a team-high 18 setting assists with 12 digs. Lillie Nugent notched 17 digs, three setting assists, two kills and one ace.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish head to Manteno for Monday’s sectional semifinal against Illinois Valley Central at 6:30 p.m.