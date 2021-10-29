VOLLEYBALL: Coal City, Beecher, Milford, Watseka win regional crowns

VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional championship

Coal City 2, Prairie Central 0

The Coalers swept Prairie Central on their home court with a 25-22, 25-14 to give the program its first regional title since 2013.

No individual stats were available for Coal City, who will take on Tri-Valley in the Manteno Sectional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

IHSA Class 2A Chicago Catalyst-Maria Regional championship

Beecher 2, Peotone 0

The Bobcats swept their nonconference rivals by a 25-21, 25-19 final to claim their second regional the past three seasons.

Lola Eckhardt had seven kills, three blocks and an assist to lead Beecher. Talia Messana tallied 18 assists, seven digs, two aces, two kills and a block. Cheyanna Stluka had 10 digs, three kills and an ace. Lily Avelar added eight digs, four kills and three blocks and Rhiannon Saller had three kills and six blocks.

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

Beecher will face Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit in the Chicago Christian Sectional semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional championship

Watseka 2, Grant Park 0

The Warriors won their eighth regional the past 10 seasons with a 25-13, 25-16 win over the Dragons Thursday.

Raegann Kochel had 10 kills and a pair of blocks for Watseka. Hailey Peck added six kills and Megan Martin had five kills. Sydney McTaggart led in digs (13), Elena Newll led in assists (14) and Kourtney Kincade led in blocks (three). Mallary Dirks, Ella Smith and Claire Curry had an ace apiece.

No individual stats were available for Grant Park.

Watseka will face Hope Academy in the Watseka Sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional championship

Milford 2, Lexington 0

The Bearcats won their second-straight regional with a 25-15, 25-23 sweep Thursday night.

Caley Mowrey had 15 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Hunter Mowrey added 18 assists and 15 digs. Anna McEwen tallied 17 digs and seven kills.

Milford will take on Walther Christian at 7 p.m. Monday in the Watseka Sectional semifinals.