VOLLEYBALL: Boilermakers fall in third set of regional title

NORMAL — With the opportunity to see its volleyball team claim its first regional title since 2003, a full student bus and several additional fans followed the Boilermakers down to Normal Thursday, where the Boilers took on the host Iron for a Class 4A Regional championship clash.

After rallying back from a slow first set (12-25), the Boilers fought back with a 25-22 win in the second, but ultimately succumbed 25-14 in the third set, ending their season with a 19-10 record.

“We came out in the second set, and played hard, go our strategy going and it worked in our favor,” Boilers coach Leigh Reiniche said. “Set three, going in the emotions were high, we fell behind a little bit, took a timeout and fought back, then fought back some more, but we just ran out of time.”

That strategy for the Boilers was the same recipe that led them to the regional finals in the first place — selfless play that included tons of communication and the ability to move the ball around and attack from both sides and the middle.

But for senior libero Gianna Basile, it was also some intangibles the Boilers showed as the transitioned from a slow start that saw the pendulum, and attacking prowess, swing in their favor in the middle of the match.

“We just had to talk about how much we really wanted it, and put that fire under our butts and just start going,” Basille said.

The Boilers did that, building an early lead that grew to as large as 12-5. But the Iron mounted a comeback, taking a 19-17 lead. A 4-0 Boilers run gave them a 21-19 lead that they rode out the rest of the way to force a third set, where the Iron again regained momentum and a 25-14 set victory.

As the Boilers walked off the court and into their final postgame meeting, Basile said the reality she had just played the final match in what was a four-year varsity career began to hit.

“It’s a lot; it really makes me emotional to think about,” Basile said. “But I knew it was coming and I’m hoping to play a little bit longer somewhere else. But it was such a great four years.”

It was the end of the third season for Reiniche as coach of the Boilers. Over those three seasons, they’ve won two SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division titles (editor’s note: the final standings for this season have yet to officially be released as a result of a tiebreaker process) and compiled a 46-31 record.

But that isn’t what’s most important to Reiniche.

“We’re focusing on culture; we just talked about how wins and losses don’t define them, but they’re overall great humans, and the way they play for each other is amazing,” Reiniche said. “The seven seniors that are graduating have become such good role models for those coming after them, and I hope they come back support program next year, and see how younger girls are excited to see them come back.”