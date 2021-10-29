FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer rumbles in the rain for four rushing scores, shuts out Peotone

BRAIDWOOD — Reed-Custer football coach Gavin Johnston has seen plenty of games at Comets Field as a player, coach and fan, but how often had he seen the playing field as messy and muddy as it was during Friday’s rain-filled IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Peotone?

“Never,” Johnston said.

Johnston’s answer very well could also work if he were to be asked the last time the Comets were riding this high on the gridiron, as they ran for four touchdowns and pitched a shutout in a 26-0 win over the Blue Devils to improve to 9-1 on the year, tying a school record for wins, and also sending the Comets into the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2006.

“This weather isn’t dampering our spirits whatsoever; we had a great crowd show up and I said in the locker room, this is what some kids have dreamt about their whole life,” Johnston said. “To tie the school record in wins and move to round two, I couldn’t be happier.”

After taking over in Peotone territory for their first drive following a Blue Devils three-and-out, it took Elliot Cassem just two carries to find the endzone, as he followed up a five-yard gain on first down with a 42-yard score to put the Comets on the board three minutes into the contest.

“Elliot’s a quick dude,” Comets sophomore Peyton Bradley said. “He can do whatever he wants with the ball when he gets it.”

Cassem tallied 204 of the Comets’ 352 rushing yards on the night. Quarterback Jake McPherson, who ran for a pair of touchdowns and 57 yards, said the Comets’ offensive line was playing at a peak level on Friday night, as they have for most of the season.

“It’s all due to the line,” McPherson said. “It’s crazy — due to the weather it’s hard to pull and stuff, and we’ve got dudes that go both ways and have to stay in shape.

“It’s a huge responsibility but I think they handle it well.”

McPherson’s first score came with just over three minutes left in the half to give Reed-Custer a 13-0 lead. The Blue Devils answered with a healthy drive of their own, their first over midfield, highlighted by a 25-yard pass from TJ Chenoweth to Joel Lee, who slipped as he was turning around to run towards the endzone.

That drive ended in a punt, as did their following drive, which began at the Reed-Custer 20-yard line. But a hold on first down was followed by a run for a four-yard loss, a sign of the struggles the Blue Devils offense had Friday.

“I really liked how we played defensively besides two plays, but offensively we just continued to shoot ourselves in the foot, and that’s kind of been our story this season, one step forward and two steps back,” Blue Devils coach Apostolos Tsiamas said. “In the five games we won I never felt great about them, and the five games we lost I didn’t feel great.

“I never feel like we played a complete game this year, and when you play great football teams, and Reed-Custer is a great football team this year, you’re not gonna win when you play like that.”

While the Peotone offense never really got going, the Comets’ ground game never really stopped. While McPherson only attempted three passes, and completed just one for one yard, the Comets still threw a bevy of different looks at the opposing defense, including different quarterbacks (McPherson and Bradley), as well as both Cassem and Jace Christian taking direct snaps from the running back position.

“We have a ton of different things and the kids to do a ton of different things,” Johnston said. “We can spread you out and run power, we spread you out throw it, and I think we’re built for any weather — rain, snow, whatever the case may be.

“We run a lot of stuff, and it’s crazy the kids can pick up on everything,” he added. “Credit to coach [offensive coordinator Nick] Klein to call those different things and use all those guys.”

McPherson’s second touchdown came on the first play of the fourth quarter. Noah Windsor picked off a Chenoweth pass on the ensuing drive and ran it back to the Peotone six-yard line, where Christian scored to reach the game’s final score with 10:20 remaining.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Cassem’s 204 yards came on 23 carries. McPherson’s 57 yards came on seven carries. His completion of a yard went to Connor Esparza, and he threw an interception to Peotone’s Hunter Jellema. Bradley added 55 yards on seven attempts.

Derek Knauer led Peotone with 27 yards on 12 attempts. Dawson Piper added 24 yards on 10 attempts and Ryan Moe had a pair of carries for 19 yards. Chenoweth was 4-of-10 passing for 40 yards and the interception to Windsor.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The fourth-seeded Comets will face the winner of today’s game in Chicago between (5)Chicago Clark and (12)Elmwood-Brimfield. If Clark wins, the Comets will host, and if Elmwood-Brimfield wins, the Comets will be on the road.

The Blue Devils, who reached the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, ended the year with a 5-5 record. It’s the first time they’ve had such a string of playoff appearances since they made three-straight appearances from 2001-2003 and just the third time such a run has been made in school history.

“Peotone hasn’t had a ton of success as far as playoffs go, but these guys continued [to change] that and build off that...,” Tsiamas said. “I’m proud of the way this group battled and we’ll see what we have to do to regroup for next season.”