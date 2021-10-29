FOOTBALL: Coalers struggle without Harvey in postseason loss to Wheaton Academy

WEST CHICAGO — More often than not, first-year head coaches have to experience some growing pains, whether it be in the regular season or postseason.

Unfortunately for Coal City’s first-year head football coach Francis Loughran, those growing pains came at the hands of Wheaton Academy in the first round of the IHSA Class 4A state playoff series, where the Coalers fell 36-3 to the Warriors on the road in wet and rainy conditions without leading rusher Ashton Harvey, and one of his top backups, Cason Headley.

“We were missing some guys, but that’s no excuse,” Loughran said. “We talk about the next-man up mentality. I don’t want to take any credit away from Wheaton Academy because they executed and we didn’t.”

In a game that featured less than 100 yards of total offense by Coal City it was the first quarter that put the Coalers in a tough bind that they never recovered from.

Following a quick three-and-out by Coal City on the game’s opening drive, its defense allowed a 58-yard touchdown pass to wideout Liam White off a screen pass on Wheaton Academy’s opening play from scrimmage, giving the home team a quick 7-0 lead.

Shortly after, Coaler quarterback Braden Reilly got intercepted by Joseph Bracy on Coal City’s second drive, which led to a 19-yard touchdown run up the middle by White to make it 14-0 with 7:12 left in the first quarter.

“It wasn’t an ideal start by any means,” Loughran said. “We knew Wheaton Academy was a good football team and so we put ourselves behind the eight-ball and it definitely altered our game plan.

“We had some unfortunate things that we can’t let happen against a good team in the playoffs where everything is magnified.”

Already struggling to move the chains, Coal City then went on to notch its second three-and-out to give Wheaton Academy even more momentum. It led to the Warriors securing their third touchdown of the opening quarter when quarterback Belay Brummel connected with Breck Peacock for a 27-yard touchdown pass that helped completely take the life out of the Coalers.

Up 21-0 after the opening quarter, Wheaton Academy added to its lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Edward Kasper to begin the second quarter. Things didn’t get any better for the Coal City’s offense as the Coalers went on to notch their fourth three-and-out before they finally managed to stop the Warriors on third-down conversion after having allowed the home squad to begin the game 5-for-5 on third down.

Coal City’s first stop on defense in the second frame helped them gain a bit of momentum, which helped its offense eventually notch a 35-yard field goal from kicker Aydan Murphey on its sixth drive of the game to cut Wheaton Academy’s lead to 28-3 right before halftime.

Following the rough first half Coal City continued to not be able to move the ball after the Warriors opened up the third-quarter with a nine-play drive that got capped off with a 11-yard touchdown reception to Peacock to make it 34-3 after a missed PAT.

Coal City’s offense wasn’t ever able to turn things around as it totaled two punts, a safety and a fumble lost in four possessions between the third and fourth quarters, leaving the Coalers to take a 33-point loss in coach Loughran’s first postseason game under the helm.

“It’s definitely a learning experience,” Loughran said. “Hopefully our younger guys that are coming back see what we need to do and what our offseason expectations are.”

The Coalers finished their season 6-4 overall.