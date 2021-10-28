VOLLEYBALL: Grant Park, Watseka to meet in regional finals

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional

Grant Park 2, Cissna Park 0

The Dragons held tough on the Timberwolves’ home floor to squeak out 25-21 and 26-24 victories to advance to tonight’s championship match at 6 p.m.

Brooke Veldhuizen’s nine kills led the Dragons, while Delaney Panozzo, Camryn Nowak-Brown and Lindsey Madril had a pair of kills apiece. Madril also had a team-high seven assists. Andi Dotson and Paige Tavoletti each had seven digs and Tavoletti added five assists for a Grant Park team that totaled four aces from the service line.

The Timberwolves saw their season end with a 21-14-1 record. Ava Seggebruch paced the host squad with 12 kills and two aces. Mikayla Knake added 24 assists and nine digs. Morgan Sinn also had nine digs and Emma Morrical added seven kills.

Watseka 2, Ridgeview 0

After sweating out a 27-25 win in the first set, the Warriors cruised 25-15 in the second set to set up tonight’s regional title match with the Dragons.

Raegan Kochell racked up a team-high seven kills and her and Megan Martin had a block apiece. Sydney McTaggart had 15 digs and Claire Curry added 11 digs. Martin, Hailey Peck and Kourtney Kincade added four kills apiece. Elena Newell had 11 assists, three more than teammate Meredith Drake. Ella Smith had four aces.