VOLLEYBALL: Seven local schools advance to regional finals

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Regional

Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Pekin 0

The Boilermakers secured a 25-18, 25-18 straight-set win over Pekin. No individual stats were available for Bradley-Bourbonnais. BBCHS will advance to the regional championship against Normal Community at 6 p.m. Thursday at Normal Community High School.

IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional

Bishop McNamara 2, Wilmington 0

McNamara won in two sets, taking it 28-26, 25-19 over Wilmington. Jacqueline Allaway led the Irish with 11 digs and eight kills. Emma McCammon recorded 12 assists and five digs while Kenzie McCammon totaled 14 assists, five digs and three kills. Ashlyn Mitchell tallied seven digs and six kills. Bishop McNamara will host Pontiac for the regional title at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Jenna Jackson led Wilmington with four kills and three digs. Anna Liaromatis and Bella Reyes added seven digs apiece. Leah Talley notched a team-high 13 digs to go along with one assist.

Pontiac 2, Manteno 1

The Panthers fell in a third-set tiebreaker (22-25, 27-25, 24-26) to officially end their season with a 23-13 overall record. No individual stats were available for Manteno.

IHSA Class 2A Chicago Catalyst-Maria Regional

Beecher 2, Southland College Prep 0

Beecher toppled Southland College Prep 25-2, 25-6 to win by a combined 42 points. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats. Beecher will advance to the regional championship against Peotone at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chicago Catalyst-Maria.

Peotone 2, Perspectives-Leadership 0

The Blue Devils won by a combined 47 points in their 25-2, 25-1 straight-set win during the regional semifinals. No individual stats were available for Peotone. The Blue Devils will advance to the regional championship against Beecher at 6 p.m. Thursday at Chicago Catalyst-Maria.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional

Milford 2, Dwight 0

Milford snagged a 25-8, 25-10 straight-set win over the Trojans to improve to 24-8 this season. Caley Mowrey led the way with nine kills and three blocks. Jahni Lavicka tallied 18 assists and Emmaleah Marshino chipped in 16 digs. Milford will square off against Lexington for the regional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at Dwight.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional

Cissna Park 2, St. Anne 0

Cissna Park bested the Cardinals by a combined 32 points in its two set (25-4, 25-14) victory. No individual stats were available for the Timberwolves or St. Anne.

Grant Park 2, Donovan 0

Grant Park won its opening postseason match 25-14, 25-14 against the Wildcats. Brooke Veldhuizen led the Dragons with a team-high nine kills, four aces and three blocks. Andi Dotson totaled nine digs and an ace and Paige Tavoletti chipped in a team-best 11 assists. Grant Park will advance to the second round of regionals, where they will face-off against Cissna Park at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Paiton Lareau led Donovan with four blocks, three kills and two kills. Kenzie Faupel recorded three digs and two aces. Hannah Karr chipped in one kill and one dig.

IHSA Class 3A Plano Regional

Richards 2, Kankakee 1

The Kays fought hard, but fell 25-22, 14-25, 18-25, in a tough third-set tiebreaker to Richards. No individual stats were available for Kankakee.