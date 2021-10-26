VOLLEYBALL: Coal City sweeps conference rival Herscher for regional title spot

COAL CITY — As it chased Wilmington for the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship for most of the season, the Coal City volleyball team was persistent in its pursuit before pouncing when they had the chance, resulting in a three-way tie atop the conference with the Wildcats and Manteno.

And during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinal against Herscher, that persistence paid off again, as the Coalers navigated murky early waters before sailing away with a 2-0 (25-21, 25-17) victory that advanced them to Thursday’s regional title game against Prairie Central.

It was the third time the Coalers topped their conference rivals this season, a rare feat against a Tigers program that’s traditionally the team playing for postseason hardware.

“I was more nervous tonight than I have been because it’s very hard to beat a team three times in a season, so coming into regionals we knew we had to be on our A-game,” Coalers coach Pam McMurtrey said. “Herscher is always a good team and they always come back and pull through, so we knew we had to step it up.”

The Tigers did their best in the early going, swapping the lead rapidly as the two teams traded the first 15 or so points. But near the end of the first set, the Coalers started to get their opponents out of position, and began to reap the rewards with a 25-21 victory in the first set.

“When they saw somebody down tonight they went to them ... they played super smart,” McMurtrey said of her team. “They saw when people had their heads down, and wanted to keep it out of [Herscher’s Emma Mendell’s] hands as much as possible, and Herscher was out of system a lot tonight.”

The late-set surge in the first carried over to the second, where the Coalers built an early 7-2 lead that only continued to grow, reaching a margin as high as 24-13. The Tigers got a late 4-0 run down the stretch before a Bella Veraveic kill ended the set, and the match.

Coalers senior middle hitter Mia Rodriguez said that seeing her team get better as the night went on has been a typical trait during the Coalers’ 19-11 season.

“We always start off a little slow but we always pick it up; we keep ourselves on our toes,” Rodriguez said. “With our team, I feel like it’s always energy.

“We realized we needed it, especially in the first set, so that energy and keeping each other up on the court helps.”

For the Tigers, who ended their season with an 11-23 record, the loss certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort.

“It’s just that time of year where it gets tough and it just wasn’t there,” Tigers coach Joel Huizenga said. “They worked their tails off, tried so hard, used their voices, but Coal City wasn’t gonna be denied.”

And for a group that will continue the school year with several other sports and activities, Huizenga said he wished they could have made better memories than the limited ones they were given during the uncharacteristic times that have come amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I told the girls they’ve had the most unique high school experience and I’m sorry, because it’s not been a great unique high school experience,” Huizenga said. “But they worked really hard, they’re all involved in so many things, so I’m sorry there weren’t better memories for [them] but the part [they] played in this program, I know it’s not one of our better record[-wise] seasons, but this group has worked so hard since they were in seventh-graders, and stayed together and were so fun.”

And for Huizenga, the end of the season also meant the end of his time coaching one of his daughters, Allison. He also coached his oldest daughter, Lydia, a 2020 Herscher graduate, while he also has a daughter, Molly, who played on the Tigers’ freshmen team this fall.

“John Wakey, the old football coach at Herscher, sat down years ago and said it’s really hard to coach your own kid, but it’s harder to watch some other dummy do it, and he’s right,” Huizenga said. “It’s hard with that balance, because you know there’s criticism behind you at every turn and it is what it is. [Allison] is a great kid and doesn’t take things to heart; things don’t last for her when I have to get on her case, things roll off her very well and she’s in a tough situation, being a coach’s kid.

“I can’t say I’m not grateful that I’ve had the time to spend with these two girls and I have Molly coming up ... it’s absolutely something I love getting to see her in practice every day. It isn’t easy but I’ve loved it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Rodriguez had six kills and an ace for the Coalers. Veraveic had five kills and a block and Gwen Wharrie added five kills and two digs. Peyton Benson had four kills and three digs. Addyson Waliczek added 14 assists, three kills and five digs. Macaya Garner had 10 assists, two kills and two aces.

Mendell had four kills to lead the Tigers, one more than teammate Lacy Grigas, who added an assist. Ally Meyer had six assists and a kill. Gracyn Cordes added three assists.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers host Prairie Central at 6 p.m. for the regional championship Thursday.