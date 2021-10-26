Kankakee continuing historic fall sports season

Prior to last week, the fall sports season at Kankakee had already been considered a success. The girls soccer team won the Southland Athletic Conference, the boys golf team did the same and also were fairly dominant in its capturing of an elusive All-City title, something the boys soccer team did for the first time ever last month as well.

But over the past few days, the history made this fall has only grown even more. The volleyball team, in head coach Kristin Madorin’s first year, topped Crete-Monee on senior night to earn a conference title of their own, one day before the football team also beat Crete-Monee to give the football program its first-ever Southland title.

The excitement reached a crescendo Saturday when the boys soccer team made another first-time accomplishment by defeating Bremen 2-0 in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional championship, earning the program its first-ever regional crown.

“The fact we’ve gone this far in all the programs, it’s definitely because of the support we’ve had,” soccer coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. “[Athletic director Ronnie] Wilcox has done a phenomenal job of whatever support were looking for — he’s def done a great job helping us to that extent, making it easier to build.

“If you go to work in that environment, that makes it a lot easier and makes it enjoyable.”

<strong>Third time’s a charm for Kays football</strong>

In Derek’s Hart three seasons coaching at Kankakee, his teams have lost just four games, and two of those were in each of his first two seasons to Crete-Monee.

Both of those games also ended up being the difference in the Southland title hunt, as the Kays lost the conference race to the Warriors by a game each time.

But the Kays finally got over the hump this week when freshman Demar Ivy recovered a fumbled snap in the end zone to clinch a 28-20 victory (editor’s note: the Daily Journal originally mistakenly identified Ivy as Aarion Brown, who is listed as No. 42 in Kankakee’s roster).

“It’s such a proud moment for our program and obviously the kids, but our staff as well,” Hart said. “What they’ve done for us all three years, it kind of came down to that week, and it was just a happy moment for everyone.”

The next goal for the program is the first-ever state championship. Hart and the Kays, led by a fearsome defense powered by several three-year starters and junior phenom Jyaire Hill, and the quarterback-wide receiver duo of Tomele Staples and Pierre Allen.

“That’s the main goal for us as long as I’m here, is to compete for state championships,” Hart said. “The way our kids have handled themselves [through a rough spring] with COVID-19, and for the kids that stuck with it and fought through it, it’s a good thing for us.”

<strong>Family affair</strong>

Hart isn’t the only member of his family celebrating a conference title. His sister, Kristin Madorin, is in her first season coaching volleyball and teaching at Kankakee, and her Kays are fresh off of a 17-6 regular season that featured a conference title. The Kays will begin postseason play in the IHSA Class 3A Plano Regional against Richards at 6:30 p.m. today.

“Not being from the area, I didn’t really know what other schools were like in the conference, so once we got into some conference games, we had talked in practice that everyone has the goal to win conference, but I don’t think they truly understood how attainable it was,” Madorin said of her team. “We lost to Crete[-Monee] the first time we played and I think a little bit of a wakeup call; we had to get it going because it was a very real thing we were capable of doing.”

Just two members of an entire coaching family, Hart said that the two regularly follow the progress of their family members in Indiana, and vice-versa.

“Everyone in our family are all head coaches, so to see her come in here in her first year and win conference is big for her and for the rest of our family,” Hart said. “Our mom and dad were so happy for her; they were watching online and have been watching from a distance all year long.”

And for Madorin, perhaps the coolest part about working with her brother has been seeing that familial love spread to the students.

“He was really helpful, just giving me insight on what to expect, what works well with the kids and those kinds of things,” Madorin said. “He kind of gave me a headstart, which was nice, but the really cool thing is that he gets a good chunk of the football kids to come support the volleyball team.

“The atmosphere has been so cool because they get so into it and it’s a gamechanger to have them into it.”

<strong>Soccer embracing the historical side</strong>

With first-ever All-City and regional titles already in their possession this fall, the boys soccer team already knows that anything else accomplished, beginning with Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Marist Sectional semifinal against Chicago Washington at 7 p.m., is icing on the cake.

“It’s unbelievable, just keeping in mind that whatever achievements they reach from here on out, they’ll be the first [in school history],” Mkhwanazi said. “I keep reminding them, they’re the ones that will set the bar, nobody else can take that away, and the fact they’re the first soccer team to achieve what they’ve achieved in terms of winning regional, it’s definitely something, and the boys will tell you, too, based on the concept and power of envisioning it, putting in time, power and energy.”