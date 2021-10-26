2-Minute Drill: The march to DeKalb

We got football last year, but we didn’t get the playoffs to cap off a season that was shortened by three-to-four games. We collectively learned last spring we truly didn’t realize how much we loved something until it was gone, but alas, the playoffs are back, just in time for the cooling of the fall air.

There’s plenty to unpack now that the playoff fields have been set, but first, let’s take a look at how the last week of the regular season went.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 9:

• Kankakee 28, Crete-Monee 20

• Lincoln-Way East 21, Bradley-Bourbonnais 18

• Bishop McNamara 54, Riverside-Brookfield 14

• Reed-Custer 49, Herscher 6

• Wilmington 48, Manteno 20

• Lisle 28, Peotone 14

• Coal City 41, Streator 6

• Central 32, Momence 8

• Iroquois West 37, Clinton 7

• Seneca 42, Dwight 6

• Milford-Cissna Park 40, Decatur Lutheran 28

<strong>Potential area excitement</strong>

When Bishop McNamara found itself slotted in the Class 2A field this year, Fightin’ Irish coach Rich Zinanni knew he would see some different teams than he was accustomed to seeing in the 3A and 4A fields in recent years.

But two of the teams, and coaches, he and the Irish could be seeing this fall could be familiar faces.

Both they and the Comets would have to win as double-digit seeds on the road this weekend, but there’s the chance of a Central vs. Bishop McNamara second round contest that would be held in Clifton. Not only is Zinanni a friend of Comets coach Brian Spooner, but Zinanni’s two grandsons played at Central, adding family ties to what could be an ironic matchup in Zinanni’s last season against a former nemesis during Zinanni’s early coaching days.

If those two local powers do meet up in the second round, they could be fighting for the right to take on Wilmington in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats are the top seed in the bracket and open with Chicago Julian this weekend, but the Wildcats didn’t get the easiest path to the state championship, as they could potentially face a path that includes fellow well-regarded programs Newman Central Catholic in the second round, followed by a quarterfinal against either Central or McNamara, or the squads they face in the first round (Erie-Prophetstown for Central, Knoxville for McNamara).

And don’t forget about Momence, an 11-seed that visits Tremont Saturday. Central did an excellent job containing them last weekend, but with the emergence of running back Terence Autman joining quarterback Kud’de Bertram, not many backfields are as dangerous as Momence’s.

<strong>Watch out for the Kays</strong>

In a season that’s indicated a complete rebuild in the Derek Hart era, Kankakee is hoping the program’s first-ever Southland Athletic Conference title is just a precursor for another program first.

With East St. Louis petitioning up to Class 6A, and Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin both falling on the Class 4A side of the cutline, Class 5A looks to be as up for the taking as any class on the board. The Kays and Morris are both unbeaten teams in the southern half of the field that figure to make deep runs, and if the Kays can get out of the south, a potential matchup with Fenwick in the title game could see a serious showcase of high-major college recruits.

<strong>Hope in the ICE</strong>

The Illinois Central Eight Conference is guaranteed to have at least one team make the second round, but also guaranteed to send a team home this weekend, as Peotone will visit Braidwood for a matchup with Reed-Custer Friday night.

It’s been perhaps the best regular season ever for Reed-Custer, who will hope for a repeat of the 42-6 win they had over Peotone earlier this season. The northern side of 3A could turn out to be a dog fight, and if the Comets want to take their memorable season all the way to a state title game, they’ll potentially have to get by some goliaths like Byron and Immaculate Conception to do so.

<strong>Heart of the south</strong>

Two of the most southern programs in our coverage area, Iroquois West and Milford-Cissna Park, are both eight-seeds in their respective postseasons — Class 1A for the Raiders and the Illinois 8-Man Football Association for the Bearcats.

But the two programs make playoff appearances under contrasting circumstances. The Raiders snapped the area’s longest playoff drought, 15 years, and in a move down from their usual Class 2A, will look for their beefy offensive line, who helped Trystyn Schacht lead the area with 1,474 rushing yards, to help make some noise in the only class that doesn’t feature an unbeaten team.

The Bearcats appeared in both of the first two I8FA title games and have momentum as winners of five in a row as they begin their journey for a third appearance. If they top Pawnee this weekend, they’ll likely have a chance to be the team to upset one of the favorites, unbeaten and defending state champions Polo, in the second round.