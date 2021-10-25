ROUNDUP: Dwight, Herscher volleyball advance to regional semifinals

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional

Dwight 2, Morgan Park Academy 0

Dwight won its opening postseason match 25-21, 25-9 to win in two sets. No individual stats were available for the Trojans. Dwight will advance to the regional semifinals against Milford at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional

Herscher 2, Iroquois West 0

The Tigers snagged a 25-17, 25-8 straight-set win over the Raiders to advance to the regional semifinals against Coal City at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coal City. Ally Meyer led Herscher with nine assists and four kills. Gracyn Cordes tallied eight assists and four aces and Emma Mendell chipped in a team-high 13 kills to go along with three aces.

Maggie Thorne led the Raiders with six assists and four digs. Madi Scheurich recorded four digs and two kills while teammate Aubrey Wagner tallied a team-high five digs.

Prairie Central 2, Reed-Custer 1

The Comets fought hard, but fell in a third-set tiebreaker (8-25, 25-23, 19-25). No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional

Ridgeview 2, Grace Christian 0

The Crusaders fell in two sets, losing 21-25, 19-25. No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.