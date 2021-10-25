GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Manteno, McNamara open postseason with straight-set wins

KANKAKEE — Four area volleyball teams opened up their postseason at Bishop McNamara Catholic School for the IHSA Class 2A Regional quarterfinals round Monday, where the two lower-seeded squads in the subsectional managed to prove why they were the “favorites” by securing straight-set victories.

Those two local teams were five-seed Bishop McNamara and six-seed Manteno, who both saw themselves punch their ticket to the regional semifinals with straight-set victories over Central and Momence respectively. The Panthers topped the (9)Momence 25-13, 25-21 while the Irish bested the (10)Central, 25-10, 25-11, in the second match of the evening.

“We were coming off a good weekend [at the Mahomet-Seymour Tournament] and I felt like my girls brought the energy tonight,” said Manteno head coach Jocelyn Ferris. “We came out excited and ready to push all the way through; and when we got up early, we made sure to never get comfortable.”

Junior right side hitter Reese Eldridge helped the Panthers topple the Redskins by a combined 16 points. She totaled a team-high five aces to go along with three digs and two kills.

“I’m really excited to advance to the regional semifinals,” Eldridge said. “I’m hoping we can put more numbers on our banner the further we get into the postseason.”

Eldridge’s teammates also did plenty of damage as Drew Hosselton tallied seven kills and three digs and Makayla Myrick chipped in seven digs, all of which helped Manteno improve to 23-12 overall.

Despite dropping its first postseason match under first-year head coach Melissa DuMontelle, Momence is excited to see what’s yet to come given their squad is relatively young with six of its 13 players being made up of underclassmen.

“We have a young team including two freshman starters,” DuMontelle said. “Being it’s my first year at Momence, I feel like we have a lot of potential in the upcoming years. To lose to Manteno by 4 points in that second set when their tryouts probably had [three times] as many girls, I’m just really proud of my girls tonight.”

<strong>Host Irish advance to take on Wilmington</strong>

The second match between the Comets and Fightin’ Irish went nearly identical to the Panthers’ match as McNamara jumped out to early leads in both sets to notch a straight-set win by a combined 29 points.

“We just took the momentum from last week, where we went 7-1 overall,” said Irish head coach Ryan Thomas. “We are playing some of our best volleyball at the end of the season, which is exactly what we want to be doing.”

The home team totaled numerous 3-0 runs or better in both sets to help create some early momentum and take Central out of the game early, with its biggest tone setter being none other than outside hitter Jacqueline Allaway.

The Irish’s hardest-hitter totaled a team-high 13 kills, five digs and 3 blocks to help her squad advance to the semi’s, where they are scheduled to face-off today against third-seeded Wilmington during the second round of the postseason, a team that knocked off the Irish early this year.

“Hopefully our match against the Wildcats is a revenge match,” Allaway said. “I hope we can get the win and come out with a lot of energy. I’m really excited to play them again.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

McNamara will look to right its 2-1 loss to the Wildcats from earlier this past month at 6:30 p.m. today, but not before the Panthers take on (2)Pontiac at 5:30 p.m.