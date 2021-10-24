ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys soccer secure its first-ever regional championship

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A Regional Championship: Kankakee 2, Bremen 0

After a tough first half that saw neither team put a goal on the scoreboard, the Kays came out and score two unanswered goals in the second half to best Bremen in shutout fashion to earn its first-ever regional title in program history.

“It’s unbelievable to win our first regional championship,” said Kankakee head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi. “...We talk about fairytailes and this has been a long time coming. It’s been four years since the players I started off with and it finally clicked. To see the results from the process is always beautiful to see.”

After hitting the cross bar four separate times throughout the match Kankakee finally converted its first score when Ricardo Cruz tallied an unassisted goal to help put the Kays up 1-0 late. Further into the match, the Kays managed to add to their lead when Humberto Baez connected on a score off an assist by Cruz.

“In terms of Bremen, they came out and fought,” Mkhwanazi said. “They definitely gave us a great game and so mad respect to them. The fact that they kept fighting up until the final whistle was impressive.”

Goalkeeper Kevin Quinones totaled six saves behind the net to record the clean sheet.

VOLLEYBALL

Mahomet-Seymour Tournament

Manteno finished the tournament with an impressive 4-1 record to close out the regular season with a fifth-place finish in the 16-team field and a 22-12 regular season record.

The Panthers earned 2-0 victories against Hoopeston (25-17, 25-17), Mattoon (26-24, 25-21) and Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (25-19, 25-17). They also topped Peotone in three sets (17-25, 25-18, 15-13) and fell in two sets to Washington (25-8, 25-21).

No other results for Peotone were available.

CROSS COUNTRY

IHSA Class 2A Lasalle-Peru Regional

Kankakee finished 10th (233 points) in Saturday’s regional and did not qualify for the sectional round. Sam Yohnka led the Kays with a 35th-place finish (18:23.4). The girls did not field a complete team, but were led individually by Marielle King’s 49th-place finish (22:55.2).

IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Regional

The Boilermakers’ boys team advanced to next weekend’s Quincy Sectional by taking sixth-place Saturday (152 points). Jeremiah Lanum’s ninth-place finish led the Boilers (16:17.6). Ethan Piper (16:29.6) finished 13th.

The Boilers’ girls team saw their season end with a seventh-place finish (173 points), but two individuals will compete in sectionals. Madeline Mellin took 20th (20:02.0) and Mady Dykstra finished right behind in 22nd (20:05.9).