FOOTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais' comeback bid comes up short; Wilmington wraps up 9-0 season

Lincoln-Way East 21, Bradley-Bourbonnais 18

The Boilermakers saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion with a 4-5 record (2-3 SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division) after rallying back from a 21-3 halftime deficit.

Caige Williams and Mark Robinson connected for a two-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the third to make it a 21-10 game. Nathan Murphy’s four-yard rushing touchdown and a subsequent two-point conversion from Caleb Barclay to Williams cut the deficit to 21-18 with eight minutes remaining, but a turnover on downs near midfield with three minutes left was the end of their comeback bid.

Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Mike Kohl could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wilmington 48, Manteno 20

The Wildcats (9-0) scored the game’s first 48 points to wrap up a 9-0 (7-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) regular season that came along with an ICE title. Karsen Hansen led Wilmington with 151 rushing yards and three scores off just five carries. JT Mandac added 64 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries while teammate Ryder Meents chipped in 44 yards off two carries. Meents and Hansen both snagged pick-six’s to lead the defense.

Carter Drazy led Manteno (2-7) with 71 rushing yards and a score off eight carries. Logan Worobey recorded 22 yards and a touchdown off five carries. Mason Senholtz completed his only pass attempt for a 24-yard touchdown to Drazy.

Central 32, Momence 8

Central (6-3) went up 26-0 before never looking back against the Redskins. Luke Shoven went 18-of-30 for 188 yards and a pick to go along with 67 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the Comets. Jayce Meier added 83 yards on 16 rushing attempts. Carson Turner chipped in 70 receiving yards on five catches. Shoven also totaled two interceptions, both of which went for pick-sixes.

Kud’de Bertram led Momence (6-3) with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown off 12 attempts. Anthony Martinez totaled 81 receiving yards on two catches. Luis Barrera led the defense with a team-high six tackles.

Both teams will participate in this year’s Class 2A playoffs.

Lisle 28, Peotone 14

Ryan Moe led Peotone (5-4) with 60 rushing yards and a score off 14 attempts. Darek Knauer hauled in a 65-yard reception and Dawson Piper led the defense with a team-high 15 tackles.

The Blue Devils will likely find themselves in the Class 3A playoff field.

Coal City 41, Streator 6

The Coalers scored touchdowns on their first five possessions to close out the regular season 6-3 (5-2 Illinois Central Eight Conference).

Braden Reilly needed just six pass attempts, all completions, to total 153 yards and five touchdowns. Nick Seplak caught three passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Aydan Murphey caught a 57-yard touchdown and Keegan Crater and Nolan Berger had touchdown catches as well. Chase Adams had a team-high 82 rushing yards. Ashton Harvey ran for 55 yards and Seplak added 45 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

The Coalers will learn their first-round Class 4A playoff opponent Saturday night.

Iroquois West 37, Clinton 7

The Raiders routed their nonconference opponent to close out the season with a 7-2 mark ahead of either the Class 1A or Class 2A playoff field. Trystyn Schacht ran for touchdowns of 50, 37 and 68 yards. Sam McMillan threw a touchdown pass to Daltin Austin. Auston Miller ran for a 15-yard score and Damian Malgoza hit a 38-yard field goal.

Seneca 42, Dwight 6

No individual stats were available for the Trojans, who finished the season with a 1-8 record.