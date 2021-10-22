VOLLEYBALL: Kankakee tops Crete-Monee to split Southland; Beecher wins RVC Tournament

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee 2, Crete-Monee 0

The Kays celebrated their senior night by sweeping their Southland Athletic Conference rivals and earning a split of the Southland with the Warriors in the process.

No individual stats were immediately available for Kankakee, who improved to 17-6 (10-1) to end the regular season. They’ll begin postseason play Tuesday with a meeting against Richards in the IHSA Class 3A Plano Regionals at 6:30 p.m.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher 2, Illinois Lutheran 1

Beecher rallied for a 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, third-set tiebreaker victory over the Lions in comeback fashion to win the tournament championship. Talia Messana led the Bobcats with 27 assists, eight digs, four blocks, one kill and an ace. Abby Sippel added 19 digs, three aces and one assist. Lola Eckhardt secured four kills, three blocks and two aces and teammate Rhiannon Saller chipped in double-digit kills (10) to go with her five blocks.

Central 2, Grace Christian 0

The Comets won in straight sets over the Crusaders by taking both sets 25-16. Rachel Thompson led Central with six kills, three aces and two assists. Emilie Baker notched seven assists and two digs. Laney Bottorff recorded three digs, one kill and an ace.

Vermilion Valley Conference regular season

Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0

Cissna Park snagged a 25-14, 25-7, straight-set win over the Raiders. Mikayla Knake totaled a team-high 11 assists and eight aces. Morgan Sinn recorded seven aces, and Emma Morrical added seven kills.

Shea Small led Iroquois West with three block assists, two kills and an ace.

Kynnedi Kanosky chipped in two block assists, which was one more than teammate Alyssa Clark.

Watseka 2, Milford 0

The Warriors bested Milford by a combined five points in their 25-22, 28-26, straight-set win over the Bearcats. Reagann Kochel led Watseka with a team-high five kills to go along with three blocks. Meredith Drake tallied six assists and two aces.

Sydney McTaggart recorded a team-high 22 digs.

Anna McEwen led Milford with 11 digs and six kills. Caley Mowrey chipped in six kills and three blocks.