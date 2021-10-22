FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer races past Herscher in Wetzel's final game as Tigers coach

HERSCHER — The Dan Wetzel era came to an end at Herscher Friday. The Tigers lost the game to Reed-Custer 49-6, but there was much more to take in than the final score at Seebach Stadium Friday night, where Wetzel scored the first touchdown in stadium history in 1978.

The Herscher community, including former players, friends and family of Wetzel, filled the stadium to honor his 22-year run as the Tigers football coach Friday night in his final game before his retirement.

Wetzel graduated from Herscher with all-state honors in football and track and field, and then went on to Southern Illinois University where he started as linebacker on the Salukis’ 1983 national championship team. After a stint as the head coach at Kankakee High School, Wetzel returned home and led the Tigers to 98 wins and nine playoff appearances.

“In that short 30-second walk out of the tunnel, I think just about every memory of my 22 years here went through my head,” said Wetzel. “It was a feeling of pride and accomplishment.

“I feel good about what we did while I was here. I’ve got no regrets. I’m at ease and at peace with everything.”

Brandon Moorman broke free for a 90-yard touchdown catch from Jake McPherson on Reed-Custer’s second play from scrimmage to put the Comets up 7-0 early in a game that saw them end their regular season with an 8-1 record, and the Tigers with a 2-7 mark.

McPherson tossed a nine-yard touchdown to Eddie Gad on fourth down early in the second quarter to put the Comets up two touchdowns.

Senior running back Elliot Cassem ripped off a 17-yard touchdown run to extend the Comets lead to 21-0 and then Jace Christian added a touchdown to give Reed-Custer a 28-0 lead heading into halftime.

Backup quarterback Peyton Bradley, Josh Bohac and Cassem each added rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to give Reed-Custer a 49-0 running-clock lead.

“I’m proud that we were able to come out with a great effort tonight,” said Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston. “We knew Herscher would come out strong in coach Wetzel’s last game. We weathered that storm early and took care of business.”

The six-score win capped off one of the best seasons in Reed-Custer history, as the Comets are now prepared to make their first playoff appearance in 15 years.

“Moving forward to the playoffs, our goal is simple; go 1-0 every week. We know we can’t overlook anybody and have to bring it every week.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

The Comets outgained Herscher 482-120 in total yardage. Cassem led with 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Bradley rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown. Bohac had 29 yards on the ground with a touchdown and Christian had 26 yards a touchdown. McPherson was 3 for 3 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Moorman caught one pass for 90 yards and a touchdown and Eddie Gad caught two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

For Herscher, Brock Wenzleman passed for 32 yards and ran for 63 yards and touchdown. Cody Lunsford had 16 carries for 30 yards and Joe Holohan caught three passes for 32 yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Comets will find out their playoff opponent Saturday night.