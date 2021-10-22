FOOTBALL: McNamara routs Riverside-Brookfield to clinch playoff berth

RIVERSIDE — In Bishop McNamara’s final regular season matchup against Riverside-Brookfield, the Irish managed to do the one thing they hadn’t been able to do all season — play well on the road.

That was evident in its 54-14 road victory over the Bulldogs on Friday evening, where the Irish totaled over 500 yards of offense and two interceptions on defense, one of which included a pick-six.

“We haven’t traveled very well this season,” said McNamara head coach Rich Zinanni. “We’ve lost our games mostly on the road this season, and so this was a welcoming sight to be able to go on the road and play very well.”

The 40-point blowout victory not only helped prove that the Irish can get it done on the road against a solid opponent like Riverside-Brookfield (5-4), but it also helped them secure their fifth win of the season, which is exactly the number of wins needed to secure a postseason bid.

Bishop McNamara got things started with a near perfect first quarter that helped them jump out to an early 21-0 lead.

Following its defense forcing a three-and-out to start the game, the Irish capped off a 62-yard opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Tony Phillips.

The momentum created by the 7-0 lead then helped McNamara force another Bulldog three-and-out that later resulted in Phillips bursting for an 83-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage on the Irish’s ensuing drive.

McNamara Linebacker AJ Parnell then quickly intercepted Riverside-Brookfields quarterback, which later helped set up Phillips third-consecutive touchdown rush off a 20-yard score. The third-consecutive touch for a touchdown by Phillips helped give the road squad a quick 20-0 first quarter lead following a failed two-point conversion attempt.

“We knew what was at stake tonight and so everyone came in focused and determined to get the win,” Phillips said. “We were trying to get into the playoffs for coach Zinanni who’s in his final season as head coach.”

Philips wound up rushing for a total of 300 yards and five scores on the evening, 127 of which came in the first half off just eight carries.

“It feels good to have the performance that I did, especially in the first half,” Phillips said. “Shout out to my offensive line because they made it possible.”

The Irish carried their first-quarter momentum in the second by outscoring the Bulldogs 14-0 in the final 12 minutes before halftime. Following turnovers on downs by both squads to begin the second frame, McNamara defensive back Alan Smith snatched a 54-yard pick-six on Riverside-Brookfield’s second possession of the quarter.

“I saw the quarterback turn his hips and I saw him throw it,” said Smith. “He was throwing bad balls all game and so I knew it was going to go over the wideouts head, which allowed for me to grab it. I knew once I intercepted it that I could take it all the way for the touchdown.”

McNamara added its final score before halftime when its quarterback Brady Bertrand connected with Michael O’Connor for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds before halftime. The long touchdown completion on 2nd and 8 helped the Irish take a 34-0 lead at the break.

The commanding lead at halftime allowed McNamara to coast in the second half, where they eventually outscored Riverside-Brookfield 20-14 in the final two quarters of action.

“It’s been a little bit of an up-and-down year, but that year is over now,” Zinanni said. “We start a brand new season next week in the playoffs and so we are excited about that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Phillips led the Irish with 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries. Jaydon Wright added 117 yards on 15 carries while Betrand completed 6-of-15 pass attempts for 116 yards and a touchdown. O’Connor chipped in two receptions for 24 yards and a score. Parnell and Smith led the defense with one interception each.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara (5-4) will find out its postseason opponent later tonight.