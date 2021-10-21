The Z-Files: Leaving a legacy

<strong>Editor’s Note:</strong> <em>The Z-Files is a nine-part series on Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni, who is retiring after the 47th season of his hall-of-fame coaching career this fall.</em>

As the wins, smiles, trophies and memories kept coming, Rich Zinanni just kept enjoying them. Soon after Zinanni became the head football coach at Bishop McNamara, his alma mater, 47 years ago, he turned the program from known to well-known, recognized to respected.

Not long after he and the Fightin’ Irish earned four state titles between 1982-87, offers to coach and either teach or work in administration at schools with more money and facilities came, including an offer to coach and serve as athletic director at Bradley-Bourbonnais, as well as multiple calls from Kankakee.

But for Zinanni, nothing could match the magic he found at McNamara, a place where his father, Mario, built the first lockers; where his brother, Joe, and their families helped renovate and keep up with the facilities; where his late brother-in-law, Ed Schwenke, served as the school’s first football trainer; and where he’s been able to enjoy a coaching position unlike most.

“I have a unique situation where I have great coaches [who] get paid hardly anything, some don’t get paid anything, and they love to do it,” Zinanni said. “We do our own work on the stadium and always had great support from the administration and McNamara community.

“I was involved in fundraising forever, and that was a great way to work with the people [who] care about McNamara and wanted to make this place right.”

He never left, and built one of the most successful high school football coaching careers in the country, as the 364 wins he entered the season with were 49th in the nation to begin the fall, according to high school football website footballfridaynight.com. <em>(Editor’s note: Zinanni currently has 368 career wins.)</em>

But those wins, which rank Zinanni third in Illinois history, aren’t what Zinanni wants to be remembered for after he retires at the conclusion of the season. Neither were any of the trophies or accolades.

“We were fair and made the kids work hard and hopefully made them understand football is hard, and life is hard,” Zinanni said. “You’re gonna have ups and downs in life, and in games, and how you handle those things is crucial.

“If I helped in any with our kids in that regard, that’s success right there.”

That hope began for Zinanni before he even took the reins as head football coach in 1975. When he first returned to McNamara as a teacher three years before, he started speaking to area student-athletes who were attempting to overcome adversity, including a young, three-sport star from Bradley-Bourbonnais who had suffered a devastating knee injury.

That young student-athlete, Jeff Bennett, ended up working with Zinanni at McNamara, where he became a state-winning girls basketball coach.

For Zinanni, the desire to help young athletes overcome adversity came from the difficulties with Perthes disease of the hip, which caused his hip joint to deteriorate at a young age, providing him plenty of difficulties he overcame to find success as a young football player himself.

“I tried to help a lot of kids in the area over the years,” Zinanni said. “After I got off crutches and wasn’t [disabled] anymore, I talked to kids [who] were having those kinds of problems to boost them up a bit.”

Inspiration and motivation are far from the only lessons Zinanni has passed on to countless teenagers during the years. For Jonathan Ward, an all-state running back who graduated from McNamara in 2016 after leading the Irish to a 2015 IHSA Class 3A state title, it’s Zinanni’s preparation that has most helped him reach the NFL as a running back and special teamer for the Arizona Cardinals.

“I learned if I wanted to be the best that I had to prepare like the best, better than anyone else,” Ward said. “Mac taught us that preparation wins out all the time.

“I’ve been making sure I’ve been the better one that’s been prepared ever since.”

Zinanni was prepared to retire a few years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some persuasion from his assistants, caused him to stay until this fall.

One of those assistants, 1998 McNamara graduate Alan Rood, has served as Zinanni’s co-head coach this fall and will replace the living legend at the Irish helm. Rood said having the closest possible view of Zinanni’s last season, full of ceremonies, celebrations and recognition, has been an unforgettable experience.

“It’s been really cool watching everything over the past 47 years of Coach open up, from many stories with alumni to just Coach coming up with his memories,” Rood said. “It’s been amazing being part of that, and that’s what I’m pulling from this year.

“Most coaches [who] come in to take over a program don’t get that special time of seeing the history, all the tradition being unfolded, and it’s made it that much more special for me.”

The Irish enter the final week of the regular season with a 4-4 record, needing a victory at Riverside-Brookfield to give Zinanni his 38th playoff appearance.

But again, that’s not what matters most to Zinanni.

“If you rely on the playoffs to be happy, it won’t work; playoffs are the gravy at the end of the journey, and the journey has to be fun,” Zinanni said. “The kids only get nine games, so you want to make each week a special week and a happening, which I think we do.

“You’re not guaranteed the playoffs, but we’ve had a great run of being in them.”

Whatever happens Friday and beyond this fall, it will be the last time Zinanni experiences it as a head coach. Travels with his wife, Jane, as well as time with friends and family won’t have him around the stadium named after him, but Zinanni said he still expects to be a faithful McNamara attendee, although some circumstances might be different.

“It is going to be weird ...” Zinanni said of the thought of catching a McNamara game from a new perspective. “I might even have to pay to get in, who knows.”