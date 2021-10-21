ROUNDUP: Kankakee soccer headed to regional finals; ICE volleyball season ends in three-way tie at the top

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional

Kankakee 8, Brooks 0

The Kays are headed to the regional title on their home turf Saturday after handling Brooks with little trouble Wednesday evening.

Ricardo Cruz did half of Kankakee’s scoring with four goals, and he also had two assists. Julio Sanchez scored twice, Carlos Lopez scored a goal, and Ulises Aguirre had a goal and an assist. Israel Chaca dished out three assists, and Izak Turrubiartes had an assist. Kevin Quinones stopped both shots he faced.

The Kays will face Bremen at 3 p.m. Saturday in Kankakee for the regional title.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wilmington 2, Herscher 1

For the second time this season, it took Wilmington three hard-fought sets to get past the Tigers, as they bounced back from a 24-26 loss in the first set with 25-20, 25-21 wins. Wednesday’s match gave the Wildcats an 11-3 record in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, making them co-champions with Manteno and Coal City.

Bella Reyes totaled 10 kills and seven digs for the Wildcats. Anna Liaromatis added 10 assists and eight digs. Abbie Rampa had two aces, two blocks and an assist. Leah Talley recorded a team-high 13 assists.

Lexi Cinnamon led Herscher’s attack with three kills. Emery Robinson had 18 digs, and Gracyn Cordes and Ally Meyer each had seven assists.

Serena 2, G-SW 0

The Panthers were downed in 25-23, 25-18 fashion in Wednesday’s nonconference tilt. Hannah Frescura had four kills, four digs, eight assists and an ace. Claire Hennessy added three kills, eight digs and an ace.

Illinois Lutheran 2, Iroquois West 0

The Raiders were handed a pair of 25-7 set losses in Wednesday’s nonconference meeting. Shea Small had two kills. Crystal Diaz and Kylie Rabe each had three digs, and Maggie Thorne added two assists and a dig.