GAME OF THE WEEK: (6A-6) Crete-Monee at (6A-3) Kankakee

<strong>(6A-6) Crete-Monee (6-2) at (6A-3) Kankakee (8-0)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m.

<strong>Warriors</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB Joshua Franklin, DE Xavier Slayton

<strong>Warriors on offense: </strong>A talented receiver and running back in the spring, Franklin has moved into the quarterback spot this fall and excelled with 1,377 yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as a team-high 624 rushing yards. Lynel Billups-Williams has hauled in 970 of those receiving yards and 10 of those touchdowns and will garner most of the attention from a talented Kankakee secondary, so long as the front seven can contain Franklin from meeting the secondary in open space.

<strong>Warriors on defense: </strong>Slayton is one of the leaders of a beefy-but-quick defensive line that perhaps will be the stiffest test the Kankakee offensive line has had this season. The team has pitched three shutouts on the season, including two in a row, but the Warriors are also 0-2 when the defense surrenders more than 18 points.

<strong>Kays</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>QB Tomele Staples, RB/WR/DB Jyaire Hill

<strong>Kays on offense: </strong>Staples and his area-high 1,173 passing yards have been in constant rhythm with Pierre Allen, whose 681 yards and 12 touchdowns are both area highs for receivers. The two have become one of the most feared duos in the state, and Allen is just one of several weapons Staples has at his disposal. The offensive line was the youngest part of the team to start the season but has turned out to be one of the most impressive units in the area. The Kays have scored at least 40 points in each of their past five games but await their stiffest test of the conference season this week.

<strong>Kays on defense: </strong>Billups-Williams is a matchup nightmare most teams hope to contain rather than stop, but the Kays know with Hill, they have one of the best defensive backs in the country. That trust extends throughout a defense that has been allowing an area-low 8.3 points per game and has yet to allow more than two touchdowns in a game. Marques Covington has been all-world at defensive end and will be the primary defender tasked with doing what's needed to keep Franklin from breaking the pocket.

<strong>Pick: </strong>The Kays never have won a Southland Athletic Conference football title, but that changes if they earn a win Friday night. Last spring's season finale was as heated as they come, and the Kays certainly remember how that 37-20 loss a year ago felt. <strong>Kankakee 28, Crete-Monee 21</strong>