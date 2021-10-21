FOOTBALL: Week 9 capsules

<strong>BBCHS (4-4) at (8A-6) Lincoln-Way East (6-2)</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m.

Players to watch: DE/TE Noah Scheller, RB Nathan Murphy

Preview: The Boilermakers know one of the biggest strengths of their team is the abundance of talent at receiver that opposing secondaries must account for, but they also know if they want to upset the Griffins, their best chance will be through establishing control of the tempo with Murphy and a ground game that has been picking up steam as of late. This isn’t your father’s Lincoln-Way East team, as the two marks in the loss column are one or two more than we’re accustomed to, but this is still one of the biggest contenders for the IHSA Class 8A title. The Boilers need an upset victory to make the playoffs, as they don’t appear to have the playoff points to make it if four-win teams do find room in the field. They’ll need to execute flawlessly and force an opportune turnover or two, but it can be done.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 23, Lincoln-Way East 21

<strong>(2A-RV) Bishop McNamara (4-4) at Riverside-Brookfield (5-3)</strong>

Game time: 7:15 p.m.

Players to watch: OL/DL Dalton Kostecka, LB/FB Caden Martin

Preview: The last time these two teams met in the spring, Tony Phillips made his varsity debut with more than 200 yards in a Fightin’ Irish blowout in one of the best games by a freshman in recent area history. But the Irish know this year’s Bulldogs team is much better than the one they faced in the spring, and the win they need to secure a spot in the Class 2A playoff field and continue the career of coach Rich Zinanni won’t be simple task. The defense has been one of the most consistent in the area this fall, and when the offense is able to match that output, the Irish can become a scary team.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 27, Riverside-Brookfield 13

<strong>(3A-10) Reed-Custer (7-1) at Herscher (2-6)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Reed-Custer — WR/DB Eddie Gad, LB/WR Nick Cieslak; Herscher — RB/DB Cody Lunsford, LB/TE Joe Holohan

Preview: The Tigers are just a few plays away from postseason potential rather than their 2-6 record, and this squad will be as amped as ever as they take the field for hall-of-fame coach Dan Wetzel’s final game. The Comets want to keep their foot on the pedal ahead of their first postseason appearance in more than 10 years. The Tigers might not have the manpower to go a full 48 minutes with the high-powered Comets, but there likely won’t be a team in Illinois that plays as hard as Herscher will Friday.

Pick: Reed-Custer 42, Herscher 21

<strong>(3A-2) Wilmington (8-0) at Manteno (2-6)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Wilmington — FB/LB Karsen Hansen, QB/DB Ryder Meents; Manteno — QB Carter Drazy, WR/DB Jack Prindeville

Preview: The Wildcats already have wrapped up the Illinois Central Eight crown, and now their sights are set on wrapping up the best possible seed for what increasingly looks like a spot in the Class 2A playoff field. The Panthers are playing for pride and the opportunity to send their seniors off with an upset against one of the best teams in the state. Energy and a home-field advantage means a lot in sports, and it never can be underestimated, but the Wildcats have shown time and time again they continually can hack away at that momentum until there’s none left.

Pick: Wilmington 28, Manteno 7

<strong>Streator (3-5) at (4A-RV) Coal City (5-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/LB Chase Adams, OL/DL Michael Gonzalez

Preview: The Coalers struggled to string much success together in a three-score loss to Reed-Custer last week, which is quite unfortunate for a Streator team that has lost five in a row. Coal City football is a program known for its work ethic, and after being exposed in a rivalry game last week, any holes that needed patching likely have been fixed and then some this week. A sixth win would be huge for seeding purposes in the Class 4A field, as if the Coalers needed any outside motivation other than atoning for last week’s loss.

Pick: Coal City 28, Streator 6

<strong>Peotone (5-3) at Lisle (5-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/CB Ryan Moe, TE/LB Hunter Jellema

Preview: The Blue Devils remember last year’s 24-0 loss on the same turf they’ll be playing on Friday, and this one is a game the team has had circled since schedules were unveiled during the summer. Both teams are 5-3 and jockeying for Class 3A playoff positioning, but that is secondary to the pride both teams will take to the turf Friday. The Blue Devils got big plays from Moe out of the backfield last week and will need all of their handful of capable running backs to continue making their mark on the ground Friday. The longer Peotone can control the ball, the better its chances are of getting revenge.

Pick: Peotone 21, Lisle 17

<strong>Momence (6-2) at Central (5-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Momence — QB/DB Kud’de Bertram, TE/LB Landon Smith; Central — QB/S Luke Shoven, RB/DB Jayce Meier

Preview: One of the biggest games in the first season of the Vermilion Valley Football Alliance comes between these two longtime rivals, giving both schools a great matchup to end the regular season on. Momence is coming off a bye week after a forfeit win against Watseka, meaning they’ll be plenty rested for what surely will be a grueling battle of mental and physical endurance. But with so much adrenaline on hand, the Comets won’t let that matter much. A win against a signature program such as Central would give Momence an extra boost of confidence for the postseason. If it comes, it probably won’t come easily.

Pick: Momence 28, Central 21

<strong>Seneca (3-5) at Dwight (1-7)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: OL/DL Malaki Slaughter, WR/DB Dillon Sarff

Preview: The Trojans have sputtered offensively as of late, scoring just six points in each of their past three games in a season that just never was able to get going right after two forfeit losses in the first three weeks got things off to a tough start in Dwight. The Trojans will welcome a former Interstate Eight rival to town for their season finale and a farewell to a senior class that has helped ease the transition into coach Luke Standiford’s tenure. Standiford would love nothing more than to send those seniors off with a win, although a stingy Seneca defense might have something to say about that.

Pick: Seneca 28, Dwight 14

<strong>Clinton (1-7) at</strong> <strong>Iroquois West (6-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/DB Auston Miller, TE/LB Aiden Tilstra

Preview: The Raiders decided to schedule an open opponent for the regular season finale rather than take a forfeit victory against Watseka. They earned a 50-point victory against Dwight last Saturday and will push to keep their full-steam-ahead mentality before a probable Class 1A playoff appearance. It’s been 15 years since the Raiders have played a playoff game, and while they’ll be sure to shine a spotlight on the seniors in their final regular-season home game, coach Jason Thiele might find some time to get all his guys some action before the postseason grind begins.

Pick: Iroquois West 28, Clinton 7

<strong>Decatur Lutheran (5-3) at Milford-Cissna Park (5-3)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/LB Carter Borgers, LB/WR Tanner Garrison

Preview: The Bearcats continued their scorching hot surge last week with 82 points against South Fork and now are winners of four games in a row. Their regular season finale could have seeding implications for the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoffs, but both teams should feel secure with their footing in the field. As was evidenced by last week’s game that saw seven different players score, the Bearcats have plenty of options at hand, and they’ll need all hands on deck to win a fifth straight game.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 42, Decatur Lutheran 35