2-Minute Drill: End of an era

During the past couple of months, I’ve had the tremendous fortune of spending half an hour or so each week with soon-to-be-retired Bishop McNamara co-head football coach Rich Zinanni, putting together the nine-part Z-Files series that will conclude on Thursday.

Out of all the conversations we’ve had of late, one thing that always comes up — whether it be because I asked or just because it’s that important to Coach Z — is the importance of being a good teacher and a good person in building a successful coach.

As fate would have it, Zinanni will be joined by another longtime area coach who has used those tools to build a hall-of-fame career as coaching retirees this fall.

Herscher’s Dan Wetzel, similar to Zinanni, returned to coach at his alma mater and became a town icon. Again similar to Zinanni, it’s about as hard to find a person as genuinely decent as Wetzel as it is to find a Chicago Bears offensive tackle that can block a defensive end.

I’ll be sitting down with coach Wetzel this week, as well as speaking to people who have been most important to him both on and off the field, to get a better look at the man who has helped the lives of countless young people from Kankakee County.

Zinanni and the Fightin’ Irish have playoff aspirations at 4-4 and a trip to Riverside-Brookfield on Friday, but Wetzel knows he and his Tigers, who sit at 2-6 on the year, will take the field for the last time together when they take Kenneth Seebach Stadium in Herscher to host Reed-Custer on Friday.

I know I speak for thousands of others when I thank both Wetzel and Zinanni for everything they’ve given back to the community that raised the both of them.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from Week 8:

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Stagg 21

Kankakee 50, Thornton 0

Immaculate Conception 28, Bishop McNamara 7

Reed-Custer 33, Coal City 9

Wilmington 45, Streator 13

Peotone 19, Herscher 6

Lisle 38, Manteno 13

Seneca 30, Central 14

Iroquois West 56, Dwight 6

Milford-Cissna Park 82, South Fork 6

Momence defeated Watseka via forfeit

<strong>Champs are here</strong>

Both area conferences crowned champions after last weekend, as Wilmington clinched the Illinois Central Eight, and Momence was the first-ever winner of the Vermilion Valley Football Association North Division.

Kankakee can give the area a third conference champion if the Kays are able to top Crete-Monee on Friday night in a matchup of conference unbeatens. Because the Kays scheduled (and defeated) Hope Academy to fill a forfeit victory against Thornridge, their 4-0 Southland mark is half a game behind Crete-Monee. But that doesn’t matter, as whoever wins Friday night will be crowned conference king.

<strong>Rounding out the field</strong>

Peotone became playoff-eligible with its fifth win last week, and Milford-Cissna Park essentially did the same with its 82-point output as well. Along with the three teams that have or can win their conferences, as well as the Blue Devils and the Bearcats, nine local schools are preparing for the postseason, joining Central, Coal City, Iroquois West and Reed-Custer. Bradley-Bourbonnais (at Lincoln-Way East) and Bishop McNamara (at Riverside-Brookfield) both sit at 4-4 and can clinch playoff spots with wins Friday night.

The weekly IHSA playoff outlook continues to push some schools down from where they were slotted for Associated Press voting purposes to start the season. Iroquois West looks as though it could slide down from Class 2A to Class 1A. Wilmington figures to drop from 3A to 2A, and Kankakee continues to forecast as a 5A team rather than 6A.

The eight local 11-man teams (Milford-Cissna Park and the Illinois 8-Man Football Association set a playoff field of the Top 16 regular season teams), as well as the Fightin’ Irish, would be in the postseason if the season ended today.

But it doesn’t. We still have one more crucial week of regular season football. Playoff pairings will be announced at 7 p.m. Saturday on WCIU, and I will be tweeting along @MSchweizerTDJS as the brackets are revealed as well.